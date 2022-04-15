A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Partnership to Engage Reforms and Learn (PERL) has facilitated a one-day session with media partners in Kaduna on the ongoing constitution amendment by the National Assembly (NASS).

While focusing on the objectives of the meeting and overview of the constitutional amendment process, the state partnership facilitator (SPF) Mr Istifanus Akau said the meeting was primarily to engage with state legislators, policy makers and other critical stakeholders to influence the ratification of the Bills transmitted to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

He said it was also aimed at increasing understanding on the functionality of the local government systems through financial and administrative autonomy and to agree on strategies for media to engage stakeholders and advocate for passage of the bills by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Earlier in his remarks, the state lead facilitator (SLF) Mr Adejor Abel said the session was also to broaden the knowledge of media colleagues for effective engagement on the constitutional amendment on the reforms in local government governance, particularly on the local government development plan and budget as supported significantly by FCDO-PERL.

In his virtual presentation, Mr Yusuf Ishaku Goje, of the Coalition of Association for Leadership, Peace, Empowerment and Development (CALPED), highlighted some alterations in the constitutional amendment which include increasing the functionality of the local government systems through financial and administrative as well as legislative and judicial autonomy.

He also identified others to include financial autonomy of the State legislature and judiciary and institutionalization of legislative bureaucracy in the constitution among others.

Other issues discussed during the engagement include a look at Nigeria’s sharing formula by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), benefits of a functional local government system, improvement in social services/public goods in (basic education and healthcare) and economic viability of the local governments.