A one-time member representing Boki 1 state constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly and former Commissioner for Works under Governor Ben Ayade, Engr. Dane Osim-Asu, has promised to leave a legacy of better representation for his constituents if the All Progressives Congress (APC) gives him ticket to pursue his ambition of representing Ikom/Boki federal constituency in the National Assembly in the 2023 elections.

Osim-Asu stated this at the APC secretariat in Calabar during his consultative visit to the leadership of the party on Saturday.

While boasting that he is the only experienced aspirant vying for the federal legislative seat on the platform of ruling APC, he added that has the capacity to the party to victory if given the opportunity to fly the APC flag at the election.

He said that the voice of Ikom/Boki federal constituency has not been heard in the last seven years due to the poor quality of leadership provided to the constituents.

The former House of Assembly member told the APC that he was aspiring to contest for the seat in the next general election in order to reverse the trend and chance narrative of the federal constituency.

“I have come here to present myself to you for service and intimate you of my aspiration.

“The purpose of representation is to ensure that the voice of the people is heard.

“For seven years, there has been no mention of the Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“I hope to reverse this trend and leave a legacy of better representation and also a legacy where people find worth and value through representation,” he said.

He maintained that he has served the state delligently as Works Commissioner and in other capacities with unblemished record, stressing that he has not been found wanting, indicted or invited by security agencies.

He pledged to bring his wealth of experience, pedigree, competence and capacity to bear if given the APC ticket to fly the party’s flag.

Reacting, Cross River state chairman of APC, Barr. Alphonsus Eba Ogar, stated that the ticket is in the hands of the people who will chose their candidates for the elections.