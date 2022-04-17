The Emefiele Mobilisation Team (EMT) has given reasons why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, should be the next president of Nigeria.

The non-governmental organization (NGO), in a statement signed by its spokesman, Bashir Mohammed, said Emefiele deserves a higher assignment to replicate his great works on a broader and national scale.

Mohammed stated that through smart, unbiased, people-focused interventions and policies, the CBN governor has lifted millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

EMT stated: “It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that since assuming office, Godwin Emefiele has become a symbol of national hope and prosperity across all six geopolitical zones of the country.

“It is based on these stellar accomplishments and leadership qualities that groups such as the Emefiele Mobilization Team and indeed Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country are increasingly putting forward their case for a higher assignment for Emefiele through which he can replicate his great works on a broader, national scale.

“Specifically, the Emefiele Mobilization Team is arguing for Godwin Emefiele’s ascension to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The political pressure and interest group noted that in support of federal government’s efforts to strengthen the Agric sector, diversify Nigeria’s economy and wean it off oil dependence, the CBN, under Emefiele’s stewardship, worked tirelessly to develop policies and programmes that would reposition the nation’s Agric sector as a major contributor to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), driver of economic diversification, and importantly, a generator of socio-economic development.

The result of this programme development, it added, was the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), pointing out that by design, the “ABP was created to reduce food imports, safeguard foreign reserves, generate employment, achieve food self-sufficiency and increase commercial lending to Agriculture.

“Particularly, the ABP was formulated to create economic linkages between reputable companies (anchors) involved in the production and processing of key agricultural commodities and smallholder farmers partly through the provision of loans to these farmers.

“Since the ABP’s flag-off during the 2015 dry season farming season in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, Emefiele has etched his name in the minds and hearts of millions of Nigerians, especially rural smallholder farmers who had hitherto felt a sense of neglect by the Federal Government,” EMT added.

It further noted that through the CBN governor’s commitment and resilience, the number of rice farmers alone in the country has multiplied 13-fold within six years from 1.5 million to over 20 million.

“Prior to the launch of the ABP, the CBN spent $2.9 billion annually on rice import alone. In the 7 years since the ABP’s launch however, the CBN had disbursed over $2 billion to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, sorghum, millet, cotton, groundnut, oil palm, sugarcane, tree crops, legumes, vegetables and more.

“This support in terms of finance and training has increased knowledge of Good Agronomic practices, and by extension, an increase in farmers’ productivity. Prior to 2015, rice producers averaged production levels of 1.5 metric tonnes/hectare. Courtesy of the Emefiele-led CBN, local rice production has now leapt to 5 metric tonnes/hectare,” ETM stated

The organization further said communities in Nigeria’s hinterlands have experienced the mass empowerment of farmers, a development it said has reversed the migration of able-bodied youth from rural to urban areas.

Mohammed continued: “Socio-economically, such trends will reduce cultural changes, juvenile delinquency, the decline in traditional values and counter the growth of slums all brought about by rural-urban migration

“Apart from impacting the upstream activities of the agriculture sector, the ABP has impacted other segments of the Agricultural Value Chain including midstream, upstream and pre-upstream activities.”

EMT went on to state that under Emefiele's watch, CBN has ensured effective monetary and fiscal policy coordination and the establishment of various initiatives that are ensuring financial inclusion, promoting economic diversification, generating wealth and creating jobs, even as it said through smart, unbiased, people-focused interventions and policies, the CBN governor has lifted millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

