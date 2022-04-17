The national chairman, Accord Party, Muhammad Lawal Nalado, said he is optimistic that youth will emerge as the President of Nigeria if the 2023 election is free and fair.

According to Nalado, it is the youths that fought for the Independence of Nigeria adding that all the leaders that emerged after independence were not above 40 years.

Speaking while handing over the nomination and expression of interest forms to one of the Accord Party presidential aspirants, Prof Christopher Imumolen, the chairman said even when the military took over power, all of them were youths.

“I always feel bad when I hear youths saying that power has not been given to them. No one will give you power. You have to work towards it. Those who took over power in the past were youths. Gen Yakubu Gowon was not yet married when he became the head of state. He was 29 years old.

“Most of the development that we see in Abuja today was done by President Ibrahim Babangida and he was a youth.

“Most of the infrastructures in Nigeria were developed by the youths. Why are the youth of today waiting to be given power? The youths of yesterday took power and they performed. I am always in pain each time I hear youths saying power has not been given to them. The youth must use their thumb rightly and rescue Nigeria which is the sign of the Accord Party,” Nalado said.

According to him, “If you did not decide well, it is your thumb that deceived you. I am not saying the youth should be violent, but they must utilise their numerical strength and ensure they elect a youth as the president in 2023, and the Accord Party will ensure it produces a youth as president.

“At 29, I was a member of the House of Representatives without a car for one year. I used to take a taxi to the National Assembly as a youth. These are the sacrifices we made as youths. We will make sure our party produces a youth as the president,” Nalado added.

The presidential aspirant, Prof Christopher Imumolen, who said he grew up in Lagos experiencing bad governance, added that God has helped him to help others.