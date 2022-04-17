Filmmaker Austin Osarodion Odigie is set to produce the first ever gory Nigerian horror movie in Toronto Canada. The Benin born Canadian filmmaker, is known for telling intelligent stories that brings tranquility to all. During our interview session with him, The Filmmaker express joy and satisfaction at the quality of works done these days by filmmakers of African extract.

He also mentioned that being voted best producer at the Ottawa Awards 2022 by Faces Magazine plus winning big at the Toronto international Nollywood Film Festival come with bigger expectations. He however noted that he is ready to face the demands. whilst our focus was to know the man behind some of the beautiful film titles, He responded saying, I’m Austin Osarodion Odigie,

Son of Mrs Dora and Mr Williams Odigie Aiyevbomwan.

I am the third of five children, I am married to Munachimso Confidence Nwogu and we are blessed with four kids, Michelle, Jaden, Nicole and Maverick. I attended Immaculate Conception College Benin City, before my post graduate abroad, I studied Architecture in Nigeria. I migrated to Canada. I studied Film Production with the Vancouver film School VFS. I live in Ottawa.

I guess I have always loved expressions and interpretations Hence, art is very attractive to me. Although I was in the sciences in my college days, my interest in the film industry started way back as I was a member of the literary quiz and debating society of ICC Benin City.

I started on stage as an actor, I represented my high school in drama before finding my foot at Majesty Productions, there we interpreted literature books on stage for high school students and I later got into movies, which was a dream come through for me. my first movie was written and produced by me in 2003 and released in 2005.

Though I started film production in 2003, I took a break of over eight years before relaunching in 2018. It’s safe to say, I am a Filmmaker, I directed Empathy written by Maissa Houri in 2019 released in 2020.

The filmmaker further emphasis that he has never nurse the thought of giving up on his dreams despite the hurdles.

He however noted that at some point, he was frustrated out of the film industry while in Benin City. we attempted to quiz the Filmmaker further on this, he added that details of the story, should be set for another day.

It became imperative to note that every creative individual relies on the kind and inspirational words from folks not limited to family or friends it was such a breather to learn that his dad gave him some inspiration he said, my father gave me words of inspiration that propel me.

My father told me to revenge with my success. This is one of the best things my dad gave me and I have applied this to all challenging situations.

I am striving to become a master. I am really grateful to those who have given me their wings to fly. When asked what advice he had for up and coming Filmmakers , the Filmmaker opined that he would rather advice himself first before advising others “I will advise myself first, Austin! keep making films.

The only way to be a professional filmmaker is to keep making films and that’s what I will tell people looking forward to be professional filmmakers. An attempt to teleport into ten years later in his career he said, “I will be a galaxy of stars in 10years.

We are aware that you are partnering with Filmmaker Douglas Enogieru on a new project .

That is Sweet N Sour “ a very beautiful story written by Benjamin Bitrusi. We have been planning this a little of eight months and we can’t wait to start filming this is just one of such collaboration we are working on.

Tell us about your upcoming horror film.

Yes! I am excited about this one, “The Wiccan Girl” is something to watch out for. It’s a gory horror film. We are looking at filming in the Algonquin Park in Ontario Canada. It’s written by James Woodland of the Writers Guild of Canada.

This story takes us back to childhood days back in Benin’City Edo State Nigeria, some of the tales and stories that brought day time horror to us as kids lol, this story have been carefully review and the script is on it’s final stage and we are very excited to partner Some prolific filmmakers. I am giving this project special attention, you know why? People asked me are you considering the Nigerian market for The Wiccan Girl? I said of course I make film for the global market and Nigeria is in the global space.

They said horrors won’t sell in Nigeria because Nigerians face horrors in real life everyday. I told them fingers crossed. When I am done, Nigerian filmmakers will make more of this genre of film. Look Nigerian filmmakers need to start making films for the global audience, film that cut across territories and cultures.

I am already working with some Nigerian filmmakers on this project; we are looking at actors in no particular other at least four from these names. Nancy Isime, Linda Osifo, Idia Aisen, Iyabo Ojo, Sola Sobowale, Nosa Obaseki and Kanayo O Kanayo.

The draft of the script is presently being read by Shaun Piccinino – a film director in LA, you should see his film, American Fighter released by Lions Gate. Because of the nature and style of the film, we are in talks with several distribution company as we would like a global release once the film is made.