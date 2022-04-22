Two persons lost their lives while 12 others suffered varying degrees of injury when a Mazda commercial bus suffered a tyre burst and summersaulted along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

According to traffic report from the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), the bus was travelling outbound Lagos when the incident occurred around 1.13pm, opposite Christopher University, Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State.

The accident occurred 11 hours after a petrol tanker exploded at Ajegunle Bus Stop, Lagos, razing 45 roadside shops and also consuming a 15-year-old boy.

The Public Relations Officer, TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi speaking about the accident involving the commercial bus, said the bus which bore number plate APP 417 XU, conveyed 18 passengers.

Giving breakdown, the TRACE spokesman said those who died were two males, while those injured were made up of nine males and three females.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that four of the passengers escaped unhurt, as the vehicle summersaulted when one of the tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Akinbiyi said, “The tyre burst on motion, the driver lost control and the vehicle sommersaulted according to an eyewitness.

“One of the passengers was said to have died on the spot while the second one died at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, where he was rushed to with other injured passengers were attended to by the officials of the Ogun State Ambulance & Emergency Services.”

While TRACE Corps commiserated with the families of the deceased, it warned motorists to make safety their watchword by avoiding over-speeding and use of expired tyres.