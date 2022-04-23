Ramadan is gradually coming to an end but you can’t miss a special northern Ramadan delicacy Wainar popularly known as MASA. It is famous among the Hausa tribe. Made with rice, and a few other ingredients, this dish is easy and inexpensive to prepare. It is nutritious, and delicious with fluffy goodness that can be enjoyed alone or paired with a sauce.

Masa or Wainar is a special delicacy often sold on the street of almost every northern state in Nigeria. It is made by soaking a type of Rice, called Tuwo Rice (the uncooked one) in water for at least 6 hours or overnight. The rice is then rinsed out and blended into a smooth paste before being cooked inside a special pan, which we refer to as the Masa Pan. It is used in ceremonial and festive periods and when combined with suya as snacks/appetizers, the result is simply AH-mazing!

INGREDIENTS: 3 cups of rice, 3 tablespoons of cooked rice heaped, 11/2 tablespoons of ginger, 2 tablespoons of yoghurt, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder, onion, 2 teaspoons yeast, salt, 2 to 4 tablespoons sugar, dambu nama (optional)

PROCEDURES:

