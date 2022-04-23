Ramadan is gradually coming to an end but you can’t miss a special northern Ramadan delicacy Wainar popularly known as MASA. It is famous among the Hausa tribe. Made with rice, and a few other ingredients, this dish is easy and inexpensive to prepare. It is nutritious, and delicious with fluffy goodness that can be enjoyed alone or paired with a sauce.
Masa or Wainar is a special delicacy often sold on the street of almost every northern state in Nigeria. It is made by soaking a type of Rice, called Tuwo Rice (the uncooked one) in water for at least 6 hours or overnight. The rice is then rinsed out and blended into a smooth paste before being cooked inside a special pan, which we refer to as the Masa Pan. It is used in ceremonial and festive periods and when combined with suya as snacks/appetizers, the result is simply AH-mazing!
INGREDIENTS: 3 cups of rice, 3 tablespoons of cooked rice heaped, 11/2 tablespoons of ginger, 2 tablespoons of yoghurt, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder, onion, 2 teaspoons yeast, salt, 2 to 4 tablespoons sugar, dambu nama (optional)
PROCEDURES:
- Soak the rice in water for at least 6 hours or leave overnight.
- Rinse out the rice until it’s clean and proof your yeast by mixing the water with the yeast and 2 teaspoons of sugar then set that aside.
- Blend the soaked rice, pre-cooked rice, onion and ginger together until it’s smooth and creamy.
- Pour the batter into a large bowl, add the yeast and mix it and leave it to proof for 6 to 8 hours, you can as well leave it overnight. The longer you leave it, the more fermented it becomes.
- Add the Baking powder, salt, sugar and the yoghurt
- Drizzle some cooking oil in your masa pan, once the oil is hot enough, pour some batter into the pan about halfway full, immediately add the dambu nama stuffing and immediately cover this up with another layer of batter – this should be very fast because masa cooks fast.
- When the edges begin to solidify, flip the masa over with two skewers and once both sides are well cooked (golden brown), remove from heat and enjoy while still hot and fresh with your favourite stew, Sauce or Suya pepper. Enjoy!