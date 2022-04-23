Eleven persons were yesterday killed and scores escaped with injuries as herdsmen attacked farmers at their farms at Waya community in Kwande local government area of Benue State.

A resident, Akerigba, told our correspondent that the herdsmen invaded Waya in Jato Aka at about 11am when the victims were at their farms and killed them silently from one farm to the other. He said 11 corpses were recovered.

“A family of five was also wiped out completely including babies during the attack,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the killings, said she got the report but was yet to get details of what happened.

The council chairperson, Mrs Tartor Chianson, said the herdsmen invaded Waya in the morning when everyone was in the farm, killing several people and wounding many.

She said, “We alerted the security agencies immediately but the herdsmen fled and eight corpses were recovered with the help of members of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps who are still in the bush searching for corpses,” she said.

She disclosed that over five wards including Mbachura, Kumakwagh, Yaav, Moon and Mbaikyur were under siege.

She added: “My people went to farms to prepare the land for planting and they were ambushed and killed in their farms at Waya community close to Anwase by the marauding herdsmen without provocation.

“A few days ago, the herdsmen invaded some communities and set a lot of houses ablaze, they also kidnapped some other persons, took away their machines and later brought their mutilated bodies and dumped them in the communities.”

She also disclosed that from January to date over 50 persons had lost their lives in persistent attacks and invasion of farmlands by herdsmen.

She said; “Right now, I am battling with over 3000 internally displaced persons, so I want to appeal to governments at all levels and well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of the displaced persons in Kwande.

“I am now on my way to Makurdi to liaise with the security adviser to see how we can bury the corpses we have recovered so far.”