Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

A resident of Ilorin, Kwara State, Olayinka Owolabi, yesterday attempted to commit suicide over losing his job.

A passerby who noticed the man’s body dangling from a tree with rope around his neck along NASFAT village on the outskirts of Ilorin quickly informed the police of the development.

It took the quick intervention of the police attached to Budo Nuhu area of Ilorin metropolis to save Owolabi who is said to be an indigene of Oyan in Odo- Otin local government area of Osun State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi who confirmed the development said Owolabi was rushed to a private hospital where he was treated and regained consciousness.

Ajayi added: “On interrogation after regaining consciousness, the man who was later identified as Olayinka Segun Owolabi of No 54, Ile Alagbede Abutu Oyan, Odo -Otin LGA of Osun State, stated that he was tired of life, having lost his job, lost both parents, no help was forthcoming from anywhere without any assurance of the next meal prompted him to decide to end his life.”

He said the commissioner of police, Tuesday Assayomo, advised members of the public, especially parents, guardians and community leaders to always monitor the activities of their children and wards and always discharge their duty of care diligently to members of their communities.

“The commissioner of police, Tuesday Assayomo, advises citizens against taking one’s life. The reiterated that any attempt to take one’s life, apart from being against God’s injunction, is also a crime punishable by law if the offender survives the attempt,” he added.