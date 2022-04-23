The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Jos University Teaching Hospital chapter has decried the incessant abduction of their colleagues and the response of the security architecture in the state in bringing a stop and lasting solution to it.

The medical doctors who were led in a peaceful protest by their president, Dr. Noel Nnaegbuna at the gate of JUTH yesterday said after extensive deliberations during the ARD congress on the incidents, members decided to embark on a protest to draw government’s attention to their plight.

The members were at the gate of JUTH in a large number with placards.

According to Dr. Nnaegbuna, one worrisome concern is the abduction of two of their members in the past three weeks who were released after paying ransom. He said the recent occurrences had caused untold mental, psychological, physical and emotional trauma on their members and their families and hindered them from giving their best at their points of duty.