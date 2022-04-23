Investor’s Guide: Becoming An Entrepreneur: Things To Consider

BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Becoming your own boss is the ultimate dream of young creatives as it holds the potential for financial independence and a host of other benefits.

Besides the financial freedom that can come with being an entrepreneur, other perks include creative control, flexible man-hours, entrepreneurial drive and .

However, there is a lot of work involved behind the scenes, and much of becoming an entrepreneur is about planning, strategy, and dedicated execution. If you’ve always wanted to get into the game but haven’t been sure how, we’ve created this resource as a jumping off point.

Getting into business for yourself can be fun and exciting. It can also be a daunting and difficult task. First, ask yourself if you’re willing to start a business for the long term. Though the prospect of being an entrepreneur might feel exhilarating at first, growing a business takes time. Are you ready to commit to this for the next several years?

Birthing a new business have a high failure rate amongst entrepreneurs to take the highs, lows and stride. It may take some time for your business to be profitable. That said, entrepreneurship is rewarding—just know what you’re getting into.

Develop Business Idea

Write your business plan. With some much-needed product validation, it’s time to write a business plan. A business plan is a document that outlines essentially everything about your business. Core ideas it will include are: who you can reach, market penetrations, business model, what you’ll charge for each product, the product lines you’ll start with, and your marketing strategy.

Though it may seem exciting to start with the fun stuff like setting up your social media accounts or creating your logo, a business plan ensures that you’ll stay on track and that you have a solid, well thought out strategy going forward. Use our free business plan template to guide you through the process.

Although the “perfect” product may not exist, there are definitely ways to minimize risk by choosing a product and niche that have more working for it than against it. Use the criteria below as a guideline that can help you better understand the pros and cons of the product you’re considering—and hopefully increase your overall chances of success.

Marketing Cost

A stable market requires marketing strategy to drive promotional sales and advertising and boost market shares.

It’s always an advantage to sell products that serve a passion or solve a problem. An additional benefit is that when you sell products that satisfy one of these requirements, your marketing costs should tend to be lower since new customers are actively seeking out a solution as opposed to you having to heavily market your product to find them.

Understanding the Competitive Market

Speaking on this, Mr. Longe Temitope, an entrepreneur based in Lagos explained that to understand the competitive market one needs to develop a solid knowledge of the industry you’re targeting. Knowing your niche from A to Z will help with making strategic decisions about what to offer and how to position your business in that particular industry. The more you know, the better off you’ll be down the road.

He added that this would build a more competitive landscape for emerging markets and Product niche to saturate the market space with competitors targeting thesame niche.

“If you’re first to market, you’ll want to do a lot of market research to determine that there is in fact a market interested in your product. If there are a few competitors already in the space and they seem to be doing relatively well, this could be a good sign that the market has been validated,” he stressed.

He added that when there are many competitors in the market, it’s also a sign that the market has been validated. However, you’ll likely have to determine how you can differentiate your brand and products from the sea of competitors in order to carve out your own spot.

Register Your Business

The next step is to adequately validate your business with the CAC. This is the process to confer legitimacy on your business with legal and government backing to operate. This would also bring acceptance and validation to your products to attract potential buyers and influence competitive market. This would also validate demand with Core ideas which include; who you can reach and market to, your business model, what you’ll charge for each product, the product lines you’ll start with, and your marketing strategy.

Capital Investment

Businesses need a lot of capital investment to jumpstart , especially if you plan on selling your own product. While you can reinvest early profits back into your business, many businesses need cash flow of some kind. Here are a few popular options:

Self funding: If you have the means, you can fund your own business. Just make sure that you’ll be able to shoulder the cost for a while. While some businesses become profitable quickly, depending on the business, it can take some a few years to see a return on investment.

Take out a business loan: Another option is to take out a small business loan. Shopify Capital is an option for those who qualify, and it’s based on your sales.

Get money from venture capitalists.

Capital investment comes in the form of an angel investor or venture fund. These accredited investors provide funding for startups and early stage companies. In return for their investment, they receive equity ownership or convertible debt, which is a loan that can be converted into equity in the future.

Launch Your Business

You’ll become an entrepreneur through action and hard work. Set up a checklist for launch day. You’ll also want to make sure any launch day marketing activities, like organic social posts, are set up and ready to go. And you should have a plan for customer support or at least an easy way for customers to contact you if they need help.

After that, spend all of your time and energy on getting your first sales. You can expand your acquisition efforts later

Recommendations

You’ll learn more about business by launching a business than you will build through any business class. But, successful business owners always become students of entrepreneurship.