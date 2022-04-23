FRSC Redeploys 5 ACM, 41 Corps Commanders

By EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

Following the recent approval of the promotion of senior officers by the Federal Road Safety Corps and the need to strategically reposition the officers for optimal performance, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has approved the redeployment of 46 Senior Officers, in the capacity of Assistant Corps Marshals and Corps Commanders who are all expected to report to their new commands on or before Monday, 2 May, 2022.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, the redeployed senior officers are; Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Chidi Nkwonta, former Zonal commanding officer RS6HQ Port Harcourt to take over as the commandant Federal Road Safety Corps Command and Staff College (FCSC), Udi, Enugu State.

ACM Chukwuma Njoku, formally corps commander personnel under Admin and Human Resource Department at the national headquarters, to now head Manpower Development unit under Training Department, national headquarters; Ocheja Ameh former sector commander Ekiti, now posted to become the zonal commanding officer Enugu; ACM UI Ojeamiren, former deputy commandant FRSC Academy Udi, now zonal commanding officer Osogbo, while ACM Jonathan Aderole Owoade, the erstwhile sector commander Kwara, now heads Port Harcourt zonal command.

Ten states will now have new sector commanders as follows; Corps Commander (CC) Kaugama Kabo, former sector commander Sokoto now sector commander Yobe, while CC DY Dio is to proceed from Yobe to take over as Adamawa State sector commander.

In the same vein, CC YK Nadabo is to hand over the helm of affairs as CC LGA station office at the operations department of the national headquarters and assume duty as the sector commander Sokoto state; while Borno state gets CC IU Boyi as the new sector commander.

Erstwhile Delta State sector commander, CC I Abubakar is now Benue state sector commander while CC Ubi Ushiet is to replace him as Delta State sector commander.

Meanwhile, CC OE Joseph is to assume duty as the sector commander Ekiti State as CC FA Ogidan becomes Kwara State sector commander and CC SE Dawulung takes over the helm of affairs as Plateau State sector commander. FN Theman mnarc now becomes the sector commander Gombe State.

In addition, Uchechukwu Wihioka former Corps commander Admin in the FRSC Command and Staff College, is now deputy commandant Federal Road Safety Command Staff College, Corps Commander Joel Dagwa, the outgoing Registrar FRSC Academy, now appointed as the deputy camp commandant FRSC Academy, while Corps Commander Shamsudeen Sale, former sector commander Nasarawa State, is now Corps Commander Motor Vehicle Administration, in the Headquarters.