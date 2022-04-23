Chrisland Sex Video: When Poor Parenting, Internet Abuse Become Lethal

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Few weeks ago, some Chrisland students got involved in an indecent act while representing their school at the World School Games held in Dubai in March and filmed the act. The matter had generated social media outrage and sparked conversations around parenting.

The alleged indecent act took place when the pupils travelled to Dubai in March to take part in the World School Games, a four-day annual competition with schools from all over the world.

It became public when a talent manager Ubi Franklin accused the school of complicity in the sexual violation involving the 10-year-old girl, taking to his Twitter handle @Ubifranklin1 on Sunday night, when he tweeted, “Just got off the phone with a friend of mine. His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai.”

Following the outcry from Nigerians, the Lagos State Government shutdown all the seven branches of Chrisland School indefinitely after the news circulated.

Sadly, the girl reportedly has an online page where she has been posting dance but erotic videos. According to Politicos, the child posts her self-recorded videos on an app called Likee. Her handle called “bhadgurl4k (bad girl fuck) already has over 24,000 likes, while she reportedly posted over 526 videos with 4,134 followers.

However, Nigerians have continued to question why kids would interact in reality or dare recreation that will result in them having sex while faulting the college authorities for leaving the pupils unattended to whereas in Dubai.

Others attributed the incident to bad parenting, urging them to be vigilant with their ward phones and monitor their activities on social media.

Experts say shift in Nigerian family values fueling crisis, seeks deployment of guidance counselling experts

In the wake of the Chrisland school sex scandal, experts have urged parents, educators, and the government to do more in the area of deploying proven techniques to identify, support, and deal with the challenges of sexuality education.

The experts said the adverse consequences associated with poor parenting persist down the generations and are a problem for society as well as individuals.

They stressed that it’s time for policymakers in Nigeria to establish a special law to protect children against exposure to the Internet at an early age.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the president of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Olushola Bankole opined that it is important for parents to be the ones who teach their children things about sex.

She said sex education is not new in schools as many institutions already run programmes and co-curricular activities to address it already.

“In any case, we need to do more in the area of deployed proven techniques to identify, support, and deal with challenges of sexuality education.

“The family needs to play their part. In fact, the major role lies in the home. Many parents need to go for training and be better equipped for parenting.

“I recommend training with Parenting Coaches such as @Wendy Ologe of The Intentional Parents, @Irene Bangwell of Girls Coach, @Ede Ebuka Obika of Save the Boys initiative.

“Real discussions, family support, school guide and effective curriculum planning are deployed by these organisations.

“The society needs to also get back to a positive value system proclamation.

“Programmes such as Big Brother Nigeria, which is destroying the sensibility of our children, should be stopped,” she added.

Also speaking, a notable Nigerian child rights activist Claire Mom said the internet is not the only thing that has changed about the world, but it is one thing that has changed the world, saying that values and beliefs systems have evolved and has birthed a new parenting style for many.

“Situations that previously posed as a big deal barely hold water today; unregulated internet access and sleepovers with ‘cool’ friends are but a fraction of this new age’s childhood benefits.

“But what is good for the goose is not always good for the gander. These luxuries are presenting parents and children with the shorter end of the stick.

“The recent unfortunate sex tape involving children aged 10 to 13 has left me, and many others, disturbed. The mishap has begged the question of what these children have been exposed to.

“The scenario is all too familiar; parents are busy with work, and often too tired to engage with their children. Nobody has the time to explain why the earth is round. All that takes is a Google search with thousands of results happy to answer that. The child’s joy knows no bounds. There is no need to seek answers from parents who would give half-interesting acknowledgments when the internet will respond and even give extra suggestions.

“How can these children be protected? Having open conversations about the internet, stranger dangers, and their online activities is a good start. When they understand that their naivety makes them prey to predators, they stand a better chance of being protected.

“Also, registering a Gmail account with the correct age and having it linked to the Google family link lets you protect them from adult content replete on the internet.

“It is easy to argue a child’s moral decadence does not only come from the internet. However, a huge portion of the blame falls on parents. Associations with friends, the environment, and other social factors are also elemental in this quicksand of questionable moral standards. But these friends also come from families.

“While parents cannot control who or what the child interacts with 24/7, they can influence it to some extent. A family is the smallest unit of society. It is from there that values get formed and shaped before interaction with the outside world. A school or a church can only do so much – the primary responsibility of raising and protecting a child needs to come from the home,” she added.

Speaking on the need for a special law to protect children against exposure to the internet at an early age, a consultant with Stratevium Education Services, Mr Isaac Moji stressed the need for internet service providers to restrict access to sexual content for minors.

He said early use of phones by underage children, and early exposure to the internet may lure children to pornographic content if left unchecked while urging parents to always put thorough checks on their wards.

He said, “There is a need for regulation of internet access. We also need to go back to that method where people collectively rise to promote moral upbringing in children.”

A social media influencer, Dr Pen king said a bulk of the blame goes to the parents of both children, saying that as much as one’s children need their time, they also need attention and guidance.

“Your children need sex education from you from age 6. This is not 1940 where you cover your children’s eyes when people are kissing on TV. They have to be sexually aware and learn from you.

“If you don’t teach them about sex, someone else will teach them, and I can bet you that someone else will teach them that will destroy them forever. Our mothers were so sensitive to us that they could tell when we just kissed a member of the opposite sex for the first time.

“We thought it was witchcraft but it wasn’t. It was care and attention. How could the mother of an underage child who just had rough sex life for one whole month without you figuring out?

“Parents of this generation need to go back to the drawing board and collect parenting past questions from their own parents,” he added.

School proprietors condemn scandal

Condemning the development, the leadership of the private school proprietors in Nigeria NAPPS appealed to commentators on the matter to consider the mental well-being of pupils involved.

They stressed their support for what it described as a thorough and unbiased investigation into the indecent conduct.

NAPPS in a statement, however, likened the decision by the Lagos State Government to indefinitely shut down all branches of the school in the state to throw the baby away with the bathwater.

Its president, Yomi Otubela, said that the government’s decision would jeopardise the interest of other learners, especially those registered for the senior school certificate examination (SSCE).

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) are scheduled to commence in few weeks.

The statement read in part; “While we are in support of the swift move by the Lagos state government to investigate the issue, we view with concern the recent announcement of the state government to shut down all branches of Chrisland Schools in the state over the said sex video.

“We feel shutting down all the branches of the school might deny other children their rights to learn more and for those in the terminal classes the right to continue their preparation for their final examinations.”

Equally of concern, according to the association is the fact that the parents are not always available for the upkeep of their children.

The association said they are disturbed about what will become of the children during the period of the closure.

It said while schools and parents are to be blamed for the growing moral decadence in the country, he insisted that the latter has a larger share of the blame.

“This neglect of parental responsibility from home has made it a herculean task for the school to achieve much progress. For instance, when the background of a child is already faulty and without the needed support from home to effectively collaborate with the school management to address the identified challenges, one can only imagine how such a child will turn out to be in society.

They faulted the school for allowing students of such age bracket to sleep alone without the presence of a teacher of the same sex.

The proprietors advised schools, parents and guardians to restrict technological devices of their wards to educational sites only.