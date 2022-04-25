Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel has canvassed a special status for Lagos State, stressing that industrialising the state will not just boost Nigeria’s economy but make it blossom.

The aspirant who promised to pursue policies that will make the Lagos economy blossom if he emerges president, said Lagos, as the former federal capital, deserves good federal attention like its counterparts across the globe.

Emmanuel stated this during his visit to Lagos State as part of his consultation and mobilisation tour of PDP chapters. He also met the PDP leader in the state, Chief Olabode George, and other chieftains to solicit their support for his ambition.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Gabriel Suswan; former governor of Benue State, Col. Habib Shuaibu, his campaign manager; and Information Commissioner Ini Ememobong.

While stressing that the next president should have a great understanding of the economy, Emmanuel said: “A coastal transportation system for Lagos will further expand the economic prosperity, not only of Lagos, but Nigeria as a whole.

“Industrialization drive for Lagos will jump-start Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

The aspirant thanked George for his nationalistic roles, saying that only a competent leadership can resolve the complex problems confronting the country.

He further explained the need for professionals to go into politics to fix the country adding that he will stimulate the private sector for economic growth.

He pointed out that Akwa Ibom is next to Lagos on the list of foreign direct investment in Nigeria.

He recounted the success of Ibom Airline, the states airline, which he said is being regarded as the best in the country. He also said he has attracted direct foreign investment by creating a conducive enabling environment in Akwa Ibom.

The aspirant however urged the PDP stakeholders to choose tested person to be its candidate, noting that good governance is premised on the when things are done the right way:

The governor said the country should rekindled hope about a brighter future to stem the brain drain syndrome among youths.

Emmanuel described himself as a man of immense capacity and integrity, promising to strengthen the naira through economic revival that will reposition the country.

George, who welcomed the governor and his team, spoke on the importance of Lagos as the commercial hub and a hospitable centre for all.