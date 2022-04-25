One of the first projects of Kaduna State Power Supply Company (KAPSCO) is to power all Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) with solar energy. How far have you gone with this project?

It is interesting that you started off with that question because coincidentally, that was the exact project that brought me to Kaduna with regards to powering Primary Healthcare Centres and hospitals. As you all know, it is something that is very dear to the heart of the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai. So, that was of course my first project or order of business. And so, I am happy to say that as of today, we have powered 34 Primary Healthcare Centres, fully powered with solar, as well as 13 General Hospitals.

But not only are they powered but for us, one of the important things is sustainability that makes up the success story. So, the very first Solar-for-Health system was installed in 2016. And six years later, we are still maintaining them, they are still serving the hospital and they still provide constant and reliable electricity. And I think that it is on the basis of this success story and with the support of partners, that we have actually now gone on to procure, design, engineer the solar system for another set of 221. So, as I speak to you right now, we have all the solar panels here in Kaduna. We also have a set of batteries here on ground. And we are expecting the balance of inverters and other system components. We are already mobilizing to site since 2021, to begin civil works and to erect the solar panels and so on.

We are quite hopeful that with consistent and concerted efforts that by the end of this year, we will be able to say confidently that the first set of 255 PHCs in Kaduna state are reliably powered with solar system and maintained and remotely monitored form our offices here; we are connecting each PHC to the internet and we will be able to look at what is going on in the solar systems. So that if its down for any reason, we will intervene and provide support. So, that is where we are.

Apart from procuring and designing solar systems, do you also fabricate and assemble the components at KAPSCO?

For now, the Kaduna State Power Supply Company hopes to give the entire supply chain of solar systems but right now, no company in Nigeria manufactures power panels to scale. They are a few of them that have started assembling solar cells into solar modules in Nigeria but it is actually quite energy intensive to manufacture a solar cell from silicon. What we actually do now as a company – we are government-owned but registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission – in the last few years or so, we have been successful in implementing projects outside of Kaduna state, for states and private consumers. So, what we do so far is to patronize manufacturers like Schneider Electric that produces inverters, people like Ritar that make batteries. We buy and install them. However, we also do engineering and design. So, we don’t have to rely on foreign companies to design our solar systems for us. We are also able to size them, we also determine, when we go to market to buy equipment, what we want and come back to install it.

How successful has the concept of Solar For All been, whereby solar panels will be installed for Kaduna state civil servants and they will pay in instalments? Why did you just limit it to government workers?

For now, Solar For All is limited to civil servants in Kaduna state. Even though Solar For All is tied to the Solar Power Naija Programme that was announced by the federal government. There is a risk element whenever you have to loan somebody money. So, the core-concept for Solar For All is that people will be able to take a loan against salary. People will be able to buy a solar system, which ordinarily is not available as an initial capital outlay. It is like buying a car; a lot of people can afford a new car if they are allowed to spread out the payment. However, in Nigeria we don’t really have a credit rating for the average citizen. So, what this means is that interest rate is going to be very high, to cover such a risk. And most times, a lot of banks, unless they are forced to, will rather not loan to people that they don’t have a credit history on.

So, we came with this financing model. We are a Kaduna State Government-owned company. We have more than 70,000 civil servants working for government, including local governments, and the government pays their salaries monthly consistently. So, there are no risks; for anybody loaning to them, they can deduct their revenue from source.

What we hope to do is start there and subsequently, build the confidence of the solar developers and suppliers, to say, maybe for every ten civil servants that you take, you can take a risk on one or two private citizens. This is to add to your portfolio and it is called spreading risks. So, we are starting here and hope that this will help expand to private citizens.

But surprisingly, we have been getting inquiries from a lot of federal civil servants working in Kaduna state, to find out whether they can benefit from this. So, we have been knocking on a few doors of federal agencies, to see if they want to key in on this and we hope that the programme will be domiciled in KAPSCO, so that we will have a Programme Manager and supporting staff to run it efficiently.

How many people have benefitted from the Solar For All Project so far; can you give us a figure?

We don’t have a product installed yet. However, we have done a lot of the preliminary work, which is what we have been doing in the last one year. We now have a State Executive Council approval to proceed. With that, we have 503 people that have indicated interest within two weeks that the window of opportunity was opened for people to apply. We had initially wanted to say, let’s take a first phase and we had no idea we would get that many people. So, within two weeks, 503 people applied. It is going to be a rolling programme and we know that once we get through this first batch and we re-open again to take more entries, we would probably have a thousand, if not more that are interested. We are starting with a few partners, these are a few companies that we know and trust and we are finalizing with the agreement to be signed with them, so that we can begin to install the systems.

Last February you were at Ibadan, the Oyo state capital discussing projects. What is KAPSCO really doing outside Kaduna state?

(Laughter) That’s a very good question. As I mentioned earlier on in the interview, we a company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, which allows us to actually do business with any state in Nigeria. However, in KASPCO’s almost 12-year history, our drive to generate revenue for the state has never been as aggressive as it has been now, in the last two or three years. So, what we doing is to say, okay, we have been ranked first by the Good Governance Group in Nigeria as the premier state of Solar For Health. Which means we have been through six years of lessons and resilience, and we can share these lessons with people. And rather than, may be get a foreign company to do your designs, maybe you can get a Nigerian company that has done this relatively successfully to help. So, this is the message that we have been taking down to several states and several companies. And not just Oyo state but some private commercial companies have asked KAPSCO to help with their power solutions.

So, was selling KAPSCO to Oyo state when you visited, or you were actually providing solutions at Ibadan when you went in February?

There were two elements to my visit to Ibadan. One was to see the Honourable Commissioner of Energy. So, for him, I was selling (laughter). I was having a conversation amongst professional colleagues. I told them that I had gone through some of the challenges that they are going through, can we exchange ideas and see how we can help one another. They were very open to the idea and we are in talks. The second element of my visit was visiting an active site that Kaduna State Power Supply Company was installing for a private company. So, that was the second purpose of my visit; that wasn’t selling. That was sold! So, I was just making sure that the solution was going on schedule and to the quality that we have come to establish as a company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are we looking forward to KAPSCO contributing to the revenue of Kaduna state?

Absolutely!

KAPSCO Facts:

-KAPSCO has been ranked first by the Good Governance Group in Nigeria as the premier state on Solar For Health;

-It is providing solar power to 34 Primary Healthcare Centres and 13 General Hospitals across Kaduna state;

-It procures, designs and engineers solar systems generally;

-KAPSCO has also pioneered the Solar For All Programme, where the company will install solar panels for Kaduna state civil servants who will pay in instalments;

-Workers of Kaduna-based federal agencies have also shown interest in the Solar For All Programme;

-KAPSCO is negotiating with Oyo State Government for possible collaboration;

-The company has an active site in Ibadan, where it is providing solar solutions for a private company.