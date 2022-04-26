The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Airtel Mobile Commerce Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, a full super-agent licence.

This licence will allow the telecom operator to create an agency network servicing the customers of licensed Nigerian banks, payment service banks and licensed mobile money operators in Nigeria.

In a notification to Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Airtel disclosed that this final approval followed an earlier approval-in-principle given by the apex bank back in November 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement signed by the group company secretary, Airtel, Simon O’Hara, reads: “Further to our announcement of 15 November 2021, Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has awarded its subsidiary, Airtel Mobile Commerce Nigeria Ltd, with a full super agent licence.

“The licence allows us to create an agency network that can service the customers of licensed Nigerian banks, payment service banks and licensed mobile money operators in Nigeria.”