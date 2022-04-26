The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, began the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking to be flagbearers in the forthcoming 2023 general election on its platform, with a promise of a transparent and hitch-free exercise.

To flag off the exercise, the national organising secretary of the party, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, presented expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines to Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and Senator Ita Solomon Enang, who are contesting the Plateau South senatorial and Akwa Ibom governorship positions respectively in 2023.

The Plateau Legacy Group led by Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi collected documents on behalf of Governor Lalong.

Accompanied by the APC national publicity secretary, Barr. Felix Morka and the deputy national organising secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, Argungu assured aspirants of adequate forms even as he dispelled fears of hoarding.