Some members of a group known as Hunters and Forest Security Guards in Benue State, have been arrested by the Police for forcefully shaving a lady’s hair.

In a viral video on the social media, the group had surfaced on the streets of Màkurdi, the Benue State capital and forcefully stopped the young lady on a motorcycle, dragged her down and started shaving her hair apparently because it was dyed.

This is even as Governor Samuel Ortom commended the Benue Police Command for arresting the culprits alleged to be leaders of the group for breach of security and peace in the state.

Those arrested include Ajonye Peter, who is State Commandant of the guards; Leva Luther, deputy commandant; Jov Peter Charles, Admin Officer, and Godwin Adinya, State Adviser.

The governor, who described the group as illegal, charged the police to properly investigate those involved in the act and ensure that justice was done to serve as deterrence to other persons or groups that may want to take laws into their hands and visit mayhem on innocent citizens.

The governor, who distanced himself and administration from the activities of the illegal organisation, said “they are not an agency of the state government.”

“The state government has no relationship with the Hunters security outfit and will not in anyway condone their operations in the state.

“The Hunters and Forest Security Guards is not a creation of the Benue State Government and we absolutely do not have any relationship with it in whatever form.

“As the chief security officer of the State, I am appalled by the unlawful acts of these people and I condemn this in unequivocal terms and state categorically that my government has nothing to do with this group and its actions,” Ortom said.

He stressed that his government does not condone injustice of any form and inhuman treatment of persons based on gender, social, political, religious or ethnic segregation.

He emphasised that as a government, which has been in the forefront of the fight against insecurity and all forms of injustice and discrimination against her people, he would not fold his arms and watch some lawless persons maltreat his subjects.

“I have repeatedly maintained that I will never allow criminals take over the state. Benue citizens are law-abiding and we cannot allow illegal bodies to operate and harass people here,” Governor Ortom added.