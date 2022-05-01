Jean de la Fontaine profoundly noted that: “A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.” It is a highly incisive comment that a lot of people can rightly relate with, in the quest to pursue success and happiness. Nosa Okunbo is the son of Capt. Idahosa “Hosa” Wells Okunbo, the late Nigerian business magnate, investor, philanthropist and a trained commercial pilot who, served as chairman and director of numerous company boards in Nigeria, spanning multiple sectors such as the agri-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate and banking industries.

But for his young son, destiny happened and how his life as a basketballer has panned out is a product of events he believes he cannot resist.

What is even more interesting about Nosa Okunbo is the courage to speak out for others at such a young age, which earned him the Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy award for his participation in community service with High achievers in the UK and the Heart of Gold Foundation in Nigeria.

Nosa Okunbo is the youngest recipient of the award and he has ceaselessly given back to the people through the foundation, using his basketball connections.

The Nigerian-born basketball star was also awarded the international Burj CEO awards by the Dubai Royal Family for his outreachers through his Africa To The World (ATTW), a non-profit organisation he founded this year.

The family’s influence and affluence played no part in Nosa Okunbo’s decision to chase his own path as a sport person in the United Kingdom, where he started out with the ambition to become a footballer, considering that the round leather game is the most prominent sport.

However, destiny redirected him to the real course after he travelled to the United States to pursue university education, and the predetermined course brought him face to face with basketball, having been blessed with the required build and height.

“It was a big decision I had to make, to quit football after already being an established football player back home and to move across the world and start a completely new sport,” Nosa Okunbo stated in a recent interview.

What we are cut out for may stare us in the face and we may not know that we have been endowed with all we need. Nosa Okunbo, who now plays college basketball in the U.S, never considered it his calling until he was awakened to it.

“I started playing basketball competitively at 15-year-old and it all started with me goofing around at a random gym in Houston, and a coach urged me to start taking it seriously,” 19-year-old Nosa Okunbo added.