ibehWhen it was time for Christabel Kalu, a 43-year-old married woman, to experience her monthly cycle, she basically traversed five days of serious bleeding, excruciating pain in her pelvic and blood clot. This is also a period in her life where everything is at a standstill as she can barely go to work, or do her household chores.

To add to the pain is the insult from her in-laws, who misunderstood her big tummy for pregnancy, and would call her all sorts of names for her inability to give their son a child.

“I will never pray for any woman to have uterine fibroids with symptoms like that of mine. Aside from the insult I endure from my in-laws, people around me would mock me, they would call me “Iya beji” meaning the mother of twins, knowing the fact that I am not pregnant,” Mrs Kalu said.

Medically, Mrs Kalu was suffering from a condition called fibroids, a situation where tumours made of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue in the uterus, said the CEO/managing director, Fibroid Care Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi.

ADVERTISEMENT

With about 70 per cent of black women developing fibroids, Ajayi said uterine fibroid is the most common solid benign tumour in women of reproductive age.

“Symptoms vary according to fibroid size, number and location and include hypermenorrhoea with secondary anaemia, bleeding disorders, dysmenorrhoea, lower abdominal pain and/or pressure in the bladder region, infertility, and miscarriage,” Ajayi added.

Even when God decided to smile at Mrs Kalu, by blessing her with the fruit of the womb, she lost the pregnancy due to the fibroid. “Because the fibroid was big, I lost the pregnancy at seven months,” she lamented.

Unlike Mrs Kalu, for years Mrs Celina Sunday, a fashion designer said, she used to have serious bleeding, blood clot, and excruciating pain for at least five days a month. During this period, Mrs Sunday cannot go to work. Though she would take pain killer drugs, they don’t really help to subdue the pains.

“In 2016, I discovered that I had fibroid; then I was pregnant. I was bleeding seriously, and at some point I lost the pregnancy. To conceive again, my doctor told me I had to remove the fibroid,” Mrs Sunday said.

Mrs Kalu and Mrs Sunday are not alone. Patricia Omoke, a 38-year-old lady, described her journey as anything but fun. “It has been hectic and difficult for me. I was diagnosed with fibroid in 2018 and since then, I have not been able to lead a fulfilled life,” she said.

It was not funny for a 27-year-old medical doctor, Dr. Joy Oluwatunbi, either, who was diagnosed with fibroid in 2013. “Since then, my life has practically come to a standstill. I had to resign from work in a private hospital. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t go out or come in at will. I had to organise my life around my cycle.”

The fear of surgery

According to a study titled: “Fears and Concerns of Patients with Uterine Fibroids – a Survey of 807 Women” women with fibroids have fibroid-associated fears and concerns like the need to undergo treatment and losing a large amount of blood, side effects of treatment, and losing their uterus due to the surgery, among others.

The study was carried out on 730 women (90.5 per cent) the majority of whom reported fears/concerns mainly with regards to treatment (need to treat/side-effects/hysterectomy) and the fibroids themselves (increasing size and number). Various parameters influenced the type and severity of fears. For instance, young women (< 40 years) had concerns particularly with regard to pregnancy/birthing while older patients (> 40 years) were more concerned about general health and significant blood loss.

The fears/concerns were the main reason why Christabel Kalu, Celina Sunday, Patricia Omoke, and Dr. Joy Oluwatobi suffered silently with the condition for years.

Mrs Kalu, while recalling the story of Peju Ugboma, a Lagos State-based chef, who was admitted into a private hospital to carry out an elective surgery for a fibroid issue, and allegedly died after suffering internal bleeding, said, her story and that of other women who have died while trying to remove their fibroids, have made her so scared to remove hers.

Omoke was also scared of surgery. “I never wanted something that would cut me open and the complications and possible deaths that follow,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evolution in the management of uterine fibroids

Ajayi, while acknowledging their fears for open myomectomy surgery, disclosed that Nigerian women living with fibroids now have a choice of various endoscopic services or pin-hole surgeries as they are commonly referred to or the new-age non-invasive solution using the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU).

He said, “For decades, fibroids treatment has evolved, at a time, there was the invasive (the myomectomy, hysterectomy and the laparotomy), the minimally invasive surgery like the laparoscopy and the hysteroscopy and the recent treatment, which is HIFU, the non-invasive procedure based on imaging.

“Presently, there are many treatment options available for women with Fibroid to pick from. No one has replaced the other. As the techniques are springing up, it makes life easier for women living with fibroids.”

Speaking more on these various Fibroids treatment options, the assisted conception unit and centre for pre-implantation genetic diagnosis at Guy’s & Thomas’ Hospital and King’s College, London, UK, Yacoub Khalaf, said while benefits of myomectomy include excellent symptomatic relief, organ preservation, fertility enhancement and reduction of pregnancy loss, the major drawbacks of myomectomy are blood loss/transfusion, distortion of the cavity and risk of hysterectomy, the removal of all or part of the uterus.

“From my over 30 years of experience, there is often a recurrence of adhesion formation with myomectomy. Other complications of myomectomy are pelvic, fallopian tube and ovarian adhesions, pelvic abscess, and the possibility of growth of new Fibroids are high,” Khalaf said.

Other treatment options with fewer complications, according to Ajayi, are minimally invasive methods like laparoscopy, which is the key-hole surgery. Shedding light on that, he says, “With 1 to 1.5cm cut in the abdomen, you can have access to the inside of the abdomen, operate on the woman, and bring out the fibroid.

“The fibroids can be taken out of the womb with the help of the instrument called morcellation used to shred the fibroid into smaller pieces for easy removal, through the hole. To close the wound, we use surgical glue skin closure, and this gives the laparoscopic more hedge.

“We have done more than 100 cases with the laparoscopic and some of the benefits are it is minimally invasive, less scarring, it is more cosmetically and acceptable, with shorter hospital stay in that patient goes home in 72 hours, a quick return to normal activity, less blood loss or no need for blood transfusion and fewer complications.”

The possible drawbacks of using laparoscopy are longer duration than the non-invasive method, a patient may need to convert to abdominal myomectomy and this occurs in one out of nine women, Ajayi said.

He says the next treatment option is the hysteroscopy myomectomy, used to treat sub-mucous fibroids inside the uterine cavity, adding that there is also the non-invasive method, HIFU.

Speaking on the advantages of HIFU, the managing director said, the procedure takes two hours. “We observe the woman for two hours and she is free to go home that same day,” he explained.

Other benefits are, HIFU does not affect normal uterine tissue, it allows for normal vaginal delivery in future pregnancies, no general anaesthetic, faster recovery period and one can return to work within days, the procedure can be repeated and no damage to ovaries, so fertility is not compromise, cost-effective in that it decreases hospital stay, no need for blood transfusion, no HIV transmission and it is safe with low risk of complication, the CEO added.

Very rarely could things go wrong with HIFU, Ajayi said, while acknowledging that there are mild complications like mild pain, back/buttocks pain, and skin toxicity like burns.

In Nigeria, he said 100 patients have successfully undergone the HIFU procedure, adding that there are studies that showed convincing evidence that HIFU relieves symptoms of uterine fibroids and improves the quality of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of safety, Ajayi said HIFU is a safe option in the management of women with uterine fibroids especially when such women are desirous of preserving their fertility, adding that initial evidence also supports the fact that it can shorten the treatment to pregnancy interval after treatment.

Given the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women of reproductive age, Ajayi however suggested that these important reproductive issues in a large clinical trial are critical.