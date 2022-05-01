The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is in the second month of its nationwide strike after a two-week warning strike; and neither the Union nor the Federal Government seems to be yielding.

Although you may think that occasional strike action is peculiar to this part of the world, it is not. In fact, industrial actions like strikes are inevitable in the public and private sectors globally and are fairly common in Europe where countries like Cyprus and France had a total of 685 strikes between 2009 and 2013 . America is not left out too. In 2018, teachers in West Virginia, USA, went on a 9-day strike to protest stagnant wages, as did teachers in Chicago who went on a 11-day strike in 2019 to protest the same thing . In the same period, lecturers, librarians, and administrative staff members went on strike against the attack on pensions by the Universities UK (UUK).

For the global labour force, strikes are a means of having their demands met through collective bargaining demands; it is an affirmative action that follows the counsel of Frederick Douglass who noted, “Power concedes nothing without demands.”

However, strike actions are usually a last resort and are considered the most extreme of industrial actions. Before unions go on strikes, they would issue a strike threat, or as we know it here, a warning strike. This is usually effective in activating a favourable outcome as the threat often reveals what is at stake. This then spurs the parties involved to meet and deliberate through mediation or arbitration as they work towards an agreement.

In the case of Nigeria, the process of negotiating warning strikes and the eventual strikes are a bit more complex as they often end in a deadlock. This is concerning for a number of reasons, primary of which is its effect on possibly the most fundamental sector of the Nigerian economy. Along with a reputation for teaching with an outdated curriculum and poor infrastructure, Nigeria’s educational sector is notorious for its incessant strike. It appears that there is no year another talk of strike or its threat does not come up with Nigeria’s educational sector. It’s so bad that undergraduate students mentally add a year or two to their expected graduation date because of the inevitable strike they know will extend their time in school.

For a foundational sector with impact on other sectors like agriculture, telecoms, trade, manufacturing, and our esteemed oil and gas industry, it is quite disheartening to know that this reality has been its trademark since the first ASUU strike took place in 1988.

Then, as with the demands today, the ASUU strike was called because of inequitable salary and the lack of autonomy faced by Nigerian Universities. Unfortunately, the 1988 strike happened during Nigeria’s military rule when all union activities were banned. As a result, the strike which should have been no more than a few days spanned the whole of two years. Since then, there have been numerous strikes, with the most recent one in 2020 lasting for nine (9) months. Barely two years later we are in the middle of yet another one that has been underway for about two months at the time of this writing.

Between 1988 and today, there have been over sixteen (16) academic strikes in Nigeria and about two thousand (2000) days lost to them – that is about five years’ worth of learning lost to strikes.

Initially, this knowledge might make you feel anger towards ASUU; after all, they should know – better than anyone – the value of education. Why, you may ask, is ASUU so inconsiderate as to shut down learning institutions for months? Why do they appear indifferent to their primary stakeholders? Before you start apportioning blame, I would like to point out the obvious fact that ASUU is fighting to be heard.

At the risk of sounding like I am making an excuse for ASUU, I want you to take a minute to consider the poor payment structure, lack of infrastructure, mismanagement of university funds, and lack of academic freedom that ASUU has had to deal with since time immemorial. For a bit, put yourself in those shoes and feel the disgruntledness of its members as they dialogue unsuccessfully with the Federal Government which continues to ignore and renege on its promises, despite renewing more than three agreements with the union since 2009. Maybe then you will understand why they keep persisting with the strikes.

Spokespersons for the government, including the Minister of Labour and Employment who also serves as the Conciliator-in-Chief of the FG, has reiterated that dialogues are ongoing and the strikes will soon be called off. Regardless, the Government’s lackadaisical response to the Union’s demands over time has been discouraging and enough to trigger the incessant academic strikes, which are not without far-reaching impact on the youths and society in general.

Public sector strikes cripple economies as public services are critical to the growth and development of any nation. There are over 1.5 million students in public universities and when more than half of the youth population is dependent on public tertiary institutions for education, disruption in academic activities would have ripple effects. Students will no longer be motivated to learn; they forget what they have learnt, and the drawn-out idle time makes them susceptible to vices like drugs and yahoo-yahoo. The longer the strike is prolonged for, the direr the consequences are for not intellectually engaging the youth; the high rate of crime and insecurity in the country already show this to be true.

Let’s not forget the disturbing delay that results from the strike, with students spending six to seven years in the University for a four-year Course.

Students who attend Nigerian public institutions often experience needless delay in their academic careers as they watch their counterparts, whose parents can afford private or international universities, progressing and deploying their classroom knowledge in real time. This creates another disadvantage for students of public institutions, enlarging the ever-widening gap between the quality of students from public and private universities.

There’s also the mismatch of skills that results from the strike as graduates of Nigerian institutions – impacted by the strikes and outdated curriculum – are ill-prepared to deliver top-value in the job market. How many times have entrepreneurs lamented about the quality of Nigerian graduates because they have had to double as employer and teacher, doing what our institutions fail to do because they are rightly preoccupied with demanding for their dues? The answer is too many times.

wParents of affected students are also on the receiving end of the impact of these strikes as some are forced to find means to send their children to private universities even when they cannot afford to. This in turn creates a financial burden on Nigerian parents in low to middle income households as they scramble to give their children the best education in a country that is primed to frustrate that objective.

The government is not immune. As the strike continues, it will be forced to concede to ASUU’s terms – even if only partly because it would have to still pay what it owes the union. Perhaps in hopes that the union will change its mind, however, the federal government has chosen to direct its focus to other sectors.

Recently, it was announced that the budget for fuel subsidy is 4 trillion naira, and this triggered a strong reaction from ASUU as the union states that 200 billion naira (only 5% of the subsidy) is what is needed to revamp Nigerian universities annually.

One could deduce from the government’s posture that the country’s education sector is not its priority; however, it would be mistaken to think that it is immune from the fallout of what happens within that sector. For one, the resulting increase in the country’s crime rate will limit foreign investment and impede economic growth. Secondly, it will be limiting the growth of other sectors of the economy which should benefit greatly from the returns of the education sector.

It is quite sad that academic strikes are ASUU’s only way of getting the government to listen, but the ills of these strikes are far greater. If the students who are direct recipients of human capital are the subsequent choice in the scale of preference to the federal government how can the nation boast of being Africa’s giant?

The strife for a solid nation can be invested in those its grooms, but here we are at loggerheads with the foundation of its growth and progress. To invalidate most of ASUU’s demand will be to promote the poor infrastructure and the unprioritized education workflow within the nation by the government.

As we reflect on the present and future impact of these strikes, I would suggest that we stop the blame game and take responsibility for redeeming the country’s education sector. The government, ASUU, and parents have a role to play in safeguarding the future of education in Nigeria—as neither the Union nor the Government can reform the crumbling education system alone. Stakeholders need to see the need for collaborative effort. Until that happens, we would all bear the losses of the ASUU strikes.

– Dr Huawa Victoria Ibrahim writes from Abuja