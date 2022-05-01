The Premier League top-four race seems to be heading right down to the wire as five clubs battle it out for the remaining European places.

As the league started to draw towards its business end, Chelsea seemed to have settled in third position but a loss to Arsenal opened the door for the Gunners and Tottenham to dream about beyond just fourth place.

We’ll take a closer look at the top-four battle as we approach the end of the campaign…

Chelsea: Position: Third Games Remaining: Five Points: 66

After dropping points against their top-four rivals, Chelsea’s place in the top four is no longer guaranteed and they are going to need maximum points in their last three league games.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started the campaign as genuine title contenders, but four wins in 11 saw them drop well behind City and Liverpool.

From there, it looked as if the Blues would comfortably seal third, but after defeats to Brentford, Arsenal and a draw against a struggling Manchester United team their position has become vulnerable.

Thomas Tuchel’s charges are six points ahead of Arsenal who are fourth with five matches left. The Blues still have a tricky test against a defensively stingy Wolves and a relegation threatened Leeds who are on an upward surge ever since Jesse Marsch took over from Marcelo Bielsa

Arsenal: Position: Fourth Games Remaining: Five Points: 60

After losing three games in a row against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton many had already written the Gunners’ obituary in as far as the Champions League dream is concerned.

Mikel Arteta’s charges regrouped and bounced back with important wins against Chelsea and Manchester United to revive their European football dream.

The two wins allowed the Gunners to move two points clear of Spurs and the two London rivals still have play each other in what promises to be a epic “Cup final” as the winner could well go on to grab fourth spot.

The Gunners still have some massive games to play against the likes of West Ham this weekend and a relegation threatened Everton.

Tottenham:

Position: Fifth Games Remaining: Five

Points: 58

Inconsistency has been Tottenham’s biggest problem this season. After a good streak of results they tend to let slip and Antonio Conte will need to work very hard after they allowed Arsenal to open a two-point gap.

Spurs then scored 25 goals in seven league matches, winning six of those then followed that up with a loss to Brighton and a 0-0 draw against Brentford, which somewhat derailed their season.

They still have to play Liverpool and Arsenal but their match against the Gunners could decide who lands that final Champions League spot.

Manchester United

Position: Sixth Games Remaining: Three

Points: 55

Man United have had a season to forget and after being knocked out of all the cup competitions their focus shifted to securing Champions League football for next season, something that has taken an even worse turn.

United find themselves 11 points off third spot, meaning they can now only realistically dream about finishing fourth. They could have breathed some life into their dying dream with a win against Chelsea but they could only manage a draw which means their remaining games are all “cup finals”.

The Red Devils still have to play a resurgent Brighton in their last three games, so it is hard to see where they will pick up points.

West Ham

Position: Seventh Games Remaining: Four

Points: 52

At one stage during the season, West Ham were sitting third on the table and victories against some big boys in Liverpool and Chelsea got everyone to sit up and notice.

It’s been highly impressive given that David Moyes has a small squad to work with and has one first-team striker in Michail Antonio.

West Ham still have to play Arsenal and Manchester City, so they could still have a big impact on the title race and the battle for the top four.

Looking at the standings and the remaining games,the Hammers may have to put all their eggs in one basket in their effort to play Champions League football by winning the Europa League.

Their Europa League route to Champions League seems obscure after they lost the first leg of their semifinal against giant slayers Eintracht Frankfurt, who eliminated Barcelona from this competition.