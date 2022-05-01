The 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League,has been filled with impressive performances from some teams,while some traditional heavyweights in the league are currently battling for survival.

Nevertheless, there have been some stand out performances from some players. Shooting Stars Duo of Malomo Taofeeq and Moses Omoduemeuke have been named in the team of the week.While Coach Edith Agoye of Shooting Stars makes the list as NPFL coach of the week.

GOALKEEPER

Chijioke Ejiogu (Heartland)

The only goalkeeper to have kept a clean sheet on the road this week. He also did his own bits when called up as well.

DEFENDERS

Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

The defender has added goals to his name this term and netted the winner against Remo Stars in Jos. It’s his fifth goal of the campaign.

Jimoh Gbadamosi (Heartland)

The centre back was generally good in the game and dealt with the threats of the home side’s attackers diligently. He also made a goal line clearance to help his side nick a point away from home.

Fahad Usman (Kano Pillars)

The full back provided the assist for the goal and was generally good on the day.

MIDFIELDERS

Ishaw Rafiu ((Rivers United)

The top scorer in the league this term added to his tally against Tornadoes. He was a delight in the game as his side retained their four-point lead at the top.

Bello Babatunde (Akwa United)

For the second week running he makes our TOTW. He scored the winner and had an excellent outing against the Makurdi side in Uyo.

Samuel Oyedeji (Gombe United)

The midfielder put in a decent shift. He assisted the goal and had a fun time in the middle of the park against the Changi Boys.

Nelson Esor (Rivers United)

Esor came off the bench in the first half and provided two assists in the game to help his side continue their rich vein of form in the title race.

Malomo Taofeeq (Shooting Stars)

The midfielder had a fine game and only a goal was missing from his performance. He was highly influential and played a part in most of the attacking plays his team made.

FORWARDS

Ossy Martins (Enugu Rangers)

The forward punished Kwara United in the game with his two goals. In just two games this term, he has scored three times against the Harmony boys.

Moses Omoduemeuke (Shooting Stars)

The striker scored his first goal for the club and turned provider for the second. He was superb in the big win over Enyimba.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Edith Agoye (Shooting Stars)

For someone who has been under intense criticism lately, he was able to conjure a win over Enyimba in Ibadan. Quite an impressive result.