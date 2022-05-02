At least five people have been confirmed dead and about 23 rescued alive from a three-storey building that collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street (East), off Murtala Mohammed Way, Ebute-Metta in on Sunday night.

According to the zonal coordinator National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the recovered bodies were those of a mother alongside her child and other three while the rescued persons included seven children and 16 adults.

Farinloye, who further clarified that nine of those rescued alive have been treated and discharged, added that they returned to the scene which happened to be their abode but were taken away for proper custody while psycho-social and post-trauma counselling were being arranged for them by the Nigerian Red Cross.

Also confirming the tragic incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the building collapsed around 10.56pm on Sunday.

According to him, the affected building located at 24 Ibadan Street (East) off Bonny Way, Ebute Metta, comprised rooms and a parlour.

He said, “Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred at about 10.56pm with an undetermined number of people trapped. Search and rescue is ongoing.

“As of 02:10am, 22 males, one female rescued alive. One male and female recovered dead.”

Meanwhile, as rescue operations continue, sympathisers have trooped to the site of the collapsed building trying to assist other occupants still buried in the rubble of the ill-fated building.

