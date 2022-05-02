The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district of Kaduna State, has called on Muslim faithful to, in the spirit of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, show love to people of other religions.

In a statement issued and made available to journalists in Kaduna, the Senator prayed Allah to accept the prayers offered during the Ramadan and bring peace to the nation.

Senator Sani, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, urged the Muslim ummah to devote their energies to the promotion of peace.

The statement reads in part; “Happy Eid-El-Fitr to my dear Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe. May Almighty Allah reward our sacrifices, shower us with his abundant blessings, bring peace and stability to our troubled communities and renew our faith in Him.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan and thank Almighty Allah for graciously hearing our supplications, we must devote our energies to the promotion of peaceful coexistence. We have never been this divided as a people. The divisions along ethnic, religious and regional lines have potentials of destabilizing our country and undermining our hard won democracy. Instead of building the Nigerian nation, we are busy retreating to our ethnic, religious and regional “cocoons”. This is unhealthy for national unity and development.

“This is the time for us to take inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogues seriously. They make for better understanding of our differences and forging of common grounds. We need each other to survive in this increasingly hard and harsh world. Cooperation is the key to surviving the unfriendly economic climate.

“My warm felicitations to the good people of Kaduna State. Allah has been faithful. He has been guiding and protecting us. With Him behind us we shall overcome our security challenges. The Federal and Kaduna State Governments have been making strenuous efforts to checkmate the criminal elements in our midst. Continue to support them. In no time our people would once again experience peace.”

