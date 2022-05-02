The leadership of Odua Youth Council (OYC) has called on the Chief Executive Officer of Radiation Investment Limited, C Samson Abiodun Odupitan to contest for the seat of president come 2023, adding that he has proven times without number that he is a good ambassador of the Yoruba race.

The group National coodinator,Oluwatobi Ajibola ,in a statement signed yesterday,said that they are calling on Abiodun to context for the position because he is hard working entrepreneur who have generated employment opportunity for teeming population of Nigeria unemployed Youth.

According to him,his actions and day to day activities signifies the Omoluwabi ethos of the Yoruba kingdom to declare his intention to contest for the office of the President & Commander in Chief of Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our call is born out of the fact that he remains one of the best personality in South West Geo political Zone who have the genuine interest of the masses at heart and does not have any barrage of personality issues.

“We can state equivocally that he remains one of the best Aspirants from South West Extraction who possess what it takes to take Nigeria out its present state on economic instability and uncertainty.

“Chief Odupitan has mentored many young people in South West and across Nigeria. His social intervention programme has impacted positively in many lives and equally assisted many young people and women in the area of setting up their businesses”,he said .

He, however, urged the electorate not to mortgage their vote for money or any material gains, lets work assiduously this time around to prove to the habitual self center and greedy Nigeria politician that we will make the difference and give Nigeria a progressive leadership it deserves.

“To our youth we must say capital no to all forms electoral malpractices and violence, if they beckon on you to recruit as one of the agents of electoral violence tell them to go and mobilize their Children and family members,he conclude.