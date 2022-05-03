Pan-African healthcare technology company, mPharma, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing access to affordable healthcare solutions in Africa.

The CEO and co-founder of mPharma, Mr. Gregory Rockson, disclosed this during the virtual launch of its impact report held on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The launch was attended by the former Minister of Health, Ghana, Mr. Alex Segbefia, representing the former President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani, and Head of Value Creation, Gabon Sovereign Wealth Fund, Serge Amissah.

Speaking at the occasion, Rockson noted that the contribution of mPharma to addressing the challenge of healthcare could not be over-emphasized, given its role during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that the company, since its inception, has deployed a lot of innovative strategies to improve access, not only to medications but to essential healthcare services such as molecular diagnostics testing.

He disclosed further that the company’s intervention was geared towards addressing the issues of affordability and access to prescription drugs caused by excessive margins charged by the various stakeholders along the drug supply chain.

“We needed a solution to remedy the challenge of availability, accessibility, and affordability of drugs to provide value to patients. To address availability and accessibility, we began with a pilot in Ghana, our QualityRx program, which provides an innovative and affordable financing solution for struggling mom-and-pop pharmacies with a history of high performance.

program offers funding for refurbishment, inventory, customer management, and technology costs. By “reviving” these pharmacies, we did not only expand our pharmacy network but, most importantly, increased access to affordable drugs. Pharmacies under the QualityRx model operate under the brand “a mutti pharmacy.” With QualityRx, we came to a step closer to our goal of making medicines more affordable to patients as we directly control prices for all mutti pharmacies,’’ he said.

In his remarks, former president of Ghana,

John Dramani, congratulated mPharma on promoting good health for all Africans while declaring the launch of the impact report.

Also speaking at the launch, Head of Value Creation, Gabon Sovereign Wealth Fund, Serge Amissah, expressed his delight in supporting the rebuilding of the health sector in Gabon.

