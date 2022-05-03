With the increased insecurity witnessed in the country, the business community worried over its negative impact on industrialisation and sustainable development in the country.

This is despite the efforts of the government on securing the country and maintaining peace, the security situation is still a narrative of challenges, apprehension, anxiety, disrupted supply chains, and increasing economic cost from the impact of insecurity.

The 2021 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Peace and Economics ranked Nigeria at 146 out of 163 countries, only better than countries like Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Russia, which are typically known to have been conflicting areas for a long time. The security challenges are continuing to spiral into general lawlessness and anarchy. Also, the Global Conflict Tracker hosted by the United States Council on Foreign Relations recorded that attacks by bandits across the North-West have claimed at least 5,000 lives since 2018. Since 2009, nearly 350,000 people have been killed in the North-Eastern part of the country due largely to the activities of Boko Haram Islamist insurgents. The number of displaced people in the Lake Chad Basin is about three million.

Speaking recently on the state of the economy in first quarter, president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said: “the Chamber is concerned with the current insecurity crisis because of its impact on businesses and the economy. We are also very concerned because of the apparent threat to our forthcoming general elections in 2023 and, by extension, a threat to our democracy. In the absence of peace and security, it would be challenging to hold credible, free, and fair elections that would reflect the choices of the electorates about whom their leaders should be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the face of these challenges, he recommended that Nigeria needs a surveillance infrastructure that is monitored in real-time to respond to emergencies and foil planned crimes. This calls for more technology deployment to gather intelligence, provide 24/7 responsive surveillance, and track persons’ movements and activities, especially in already troubled areas.

He said: “Youth unemployment is a critical factor fuelling insecurity in Nigeria. The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that youth unemployment is at 42.5 per cent and youth underemployment at 21 per cent. This is a driving factor for the insecurity crises in Nigeria. We need more jobs to engage our youths productively.

He added that the huge amount of N2.41 trillion earmarked for the defence and security sector in the 2022 federal government budget may have reflected government’s commitment to resolving security challenges.

The chief executive officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) said “The state of insecurity has continued to pose very serious challenge to lives and livelihoods. Investors’ confidence has been greatly undermined with investments across all sectors being adversely affected. When investment is in jeopardy, livelihoods are negatively impacted. Worsening insecurity is adversely impacting lives and undermining livelihoods. This is taking a huge toll on both the social and economic life of the nation.”

Yusuf noted that major macroeconomic indicators suggest that the Nigerian economy is floundering and is being further weakened by these headwinds, saying “A stumbling economy cannot afford these multiple shocks. The government therefore needs to take urgent steps to pull the economy from the brink.”

Dr Timi Olubiyi, an entrepreneurship and business management expert, said “Insecurity does not only impact society, but it also reduces the positive benefits that security and peace bring to the macroeconomic performance of countries.”

He said security in Nigeria had affected the cost of production, the level of foreign investment and prevented companies from planning for the future, pointing out that the consequent effect would be the continuous emigration of companies and the closing down of local manufacturing.

He also noted that the lack of constant electricity and other social amenities increased the cost of production and affected the profit margin of companies.

“The insecurity in the country is affecting the level of investment in the country and also the Gross Domestic Product. When companies leave the country, their production in the country is taken away and this would negatively affect the GDP of the country. Domestic investment is also adversely affected by the insecurity of the country, for example, farmers cannot go to the farm and even manufacturers cannot plan for the future. This would then lead to the reduction in agricultural and manufacturing output that would cause an adverse economic effect on the GDP,” Olubiyi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for urgent steps to tackling security challenges in the country.