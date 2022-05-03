The grand finale of Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria ended on Saturday as winners and runners-up from the seven dance categories of the show were awarded cash prizes in millions, courtesy of telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

The show was held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and broadcast live on both NTA and AIT networks.

The trio of Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance crew carried the day as the judging panels were impressed with their performances.

The Breakdance Crew had in a pre-live show showcases their talents on the dance floor in a bid to get into the good books of the judging panel. The Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew, Eleven All Stars, were adjusted as semifinalists.

The Bgirls finale seemed like a ‘Lagos versus Abuja’ show but the Bgirl Cruxxy from Lagos had the upper hand as she dusted Bgirl Vicky from Abuja to emerge the number 1 Bgirl in Nigeria.

In the Bboy category, Bboy Lil Dan, Bboy Off, Six God, Lil Vic, Lym, Midnight, Trixx, and Whirlz; 8 Bboys from 6 regions wowed the judges and audience. Bboy Lil Dan from Lagos and Bboy Whirlz from Benin impressed the judges the most and cruised leisurely to the finals. The Lagos-based dancer, Bboy Lil Dan proved his mettle and was crowned Champion in the Bboy Category.

In the Breakdance Crew battle, 619 Crew from Lagos landed in the finals where they defeated Port Harcourt heavyweights, 11-All Stars, in an energetic Breakdance Crews final battle.

Davido, popular Nigerian singer and songwriter added swags to the show with his amazing performance which had the crowd yearning for more.

Ditto for the duo of Teni Makanaki and Simi Kosoko who opened the live show with an impressive joint performance. The show equally witnessed a copious dose of comedy from Nigeria’s top comedy Stars including Gordons, Basketmouth and Uganda’s best comedy act, Salvador.

