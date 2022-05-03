All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State has vowed to sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general election.

The APC senators, Ovie Omo Agege and Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta Central and North respectively stated in Owa-Agbor, lka North East LGA, and Issele Uku, in Aniocha North local government areas of Delta State that the party has the capacity to win the 2023 elections.

Omo-Agege said all his actions were done in the interest of the party, to strengthen it, make it formidable and not necessarily to grab control as some have insinuated.

Similarly, Nwaoboshi said that APC will thoroughly sweep through the entire Delta State, come 2023, revealing that signs of jittery and defeat are already visible in the faces of the opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure you that there is nothing they plan that we do not know. There is no rigging spot of PDP that we don’t know. They are sending rams and registering goats across the state now. On election day, I will see how these ‘sokoto votes’ will count,” he asserted.

Earlier, Elder Omeni Sobotie, state chairman of APC, dissociated the party from a report by “Legal Committee on Gubernatorial Election”, saying the committee is unknown to the party.

ADVERTISEMENT