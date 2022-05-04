A teacher of international relations and strategic studies at the university of Ilorin, Dr Raji Shittu, has called for the professionalisation of politics in Nigeria.

He said the proposal, if adopted, will entail that all the political economy sectors are manned by experts and professionals in relevant fields.

Shittu gave the recommendation in the paper entitled” Insecurity and 2023 elections in Nigeria: Role of individuals, corporate organisations and government” he presented at a public lecture organised by Ahmed Ayinla Foundation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He recommended that: The most senior political scientist or public administrator could be appointed to lead the country devoid of any political contest, which is the primary source of of political insecurity in Nigeria while other disciplines work in areas that are relevant to their professional callings in government.”

“ The preference for political scientists to govern is anchored in the fact that they have been adequately trained as politicians and public administrators with expertise and knowledge of governance. They are the only ones who have the expertise and knowledge of public administration and governance, political economy, political ideas and ideology on how to bring benefits to the people and the state.

“Politics is a serious business upon which the realisation of personal and group development aspirations of Nigeria depends. It is not proper to abandon those who have the governance expertise for second rated political office contenders with little experience in public administration,” Shittu submitted.

In his own paper, the Chief Imam of Olanrewaju Mosque, Ilorin, Alh Salahudeen AbdulKadir said Nigerians needed value reorientation to defeat insecurity challenges bedeviling the country.

The chairman of the occasion and chairman, Kwara State Television Service, Alh Hameed Adio stressed the need for the Nigerian parents to inculcate sound religion and moral education in their children right from the tender age.

The convener of the event who doubles as the Acting provost of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Dr Ahmed Jimoh Ayinla, said the lecture was organised by his foundation to help the nation find solutions to its security challenges.