President Mohammed Buhari has assured that the federal government would take over the management of the University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State, as a Federal Medical University.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made available to Leadership Weekend said that the president made the pronouncement at a state dinner in his honour on Thursday, in response to a request by Governor David Umahi on the university located in Ohaozara local government area of the state.

The president told the people of Ebonyi that the process for the change of ownership of the university was on and would be concluded soon.

On the request by the state governor to buy airport equipment valued at N10 billion, the president promised to find out the position of the Ministry of Aviation regarding that.

The president thanked the state government for the honour of naming the state international airport and magnificent 4-way light tunnel after him.

Adesina noted that President Buhari expressed confidence that these facilities and many more would further the frontiers of economic development in Ebonyi State in particular and the nation at large.

President Buhari, who assured the government and people of Ebonyi State of the support of his administration to enable the governor accomplish his vision for the state, thanked them for the reception accorded him during the two-day state visit.

‘’Thank you for keeping faith with our administration’s development programmes and the manifestoes of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),’’ he said.

The president recounted that the last time he visited the state in 2017 in the second quarter of the first tenure of Governor Umahi’s administration, he witnessed ‘’the commencement of mind-blowing projects’’.

‘’I saw in Governor Umahi a strong desire to change the narrative of the state and meet the aspirations of the founding fathers.

‘’I was enthused by Your Excellency’s vision to create the needed environment and raise the economic status of the State. I remember with pleasure, the hospitality that I received, how I was given a Chieftaincy title as ‘Enyioha 1 of Ebonyi State’ and ‘Ochioha 1 of South East’ by the Traditional Rulers of Ebonyi State and South-East respectively,’’ he said.

Umahi, while thanking the president for the various assistance to the state, said the financial assistance of infrastructure refund, payee refund, Paris Club, bailout funds, agricultural loans, fertilizer support and budgetary funds were instances of great support to all states of the federation.

‘’As Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, I must also thank Your Excellency for all the approvals you have made for the construction of the second Niger Bridge which is almost completed, rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu-Awka expressway among others,’’ he said.

The governor pledged the support of Ebonyi people and indeed all South-East people, saying ‘’we value greatly this wonderful fatherly love and fair disposition to the plights of our people.’’