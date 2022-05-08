Founder of the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), which moved against the announcement of the June 12 1993 presidential election results in the aborted Third Republic, Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe, is dead.

Late Nzeribe, who later became a Senator in the Fourth Republic, was 83 years old.

According to a source, the former lawmaker died on Sunday morning.

According to the source, Nzeribe was declared dead at a foreign hospital following an undisclosed ailment.

“He died this morning in a hospital abroad. The family will soon release a statement,” he said.

He was elected a Senator to represent Orlu zone of Imo State in 1999 but in November 2002, the then-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim suspended Nzeribe indefinitely over an allegation of N22 million fraud.

Also, in April 2006, the Orlu People’s Consultative Assembly, sponsored by the then Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, staged what it called a “One million march” to drum support for Nzeribe’s recall from the Senate. Due to popular demand, in December 2006, Nzeribe was defeated by Osita Izunaso during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the 2007 Senatorial election.