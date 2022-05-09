This year, Nigeria is going to host World Toilet Day. Is there a role for Kaduna state in the celebration that is coming up sometime in November?

Actually, since it’s a national programme, all the states will be able to key into the programme. The World Toilet Organisation decided to host this year’s World Toilet Summit in Nigeria as a result of the political will that was shown by the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; so they decided to select Nigeria because of that. So, the states will work with the federal government to ensure that the World Toilet Summit becomes a success.

Can you give us a hint as regards how Kaduna state will celebrate that day?

Here, we will celebrate by going out to the communities and sensitising them on the importance of using the toilet. There is ongoing campaign against open defecation, and we can’t eliminate it without harping on the use of toilets. So, that is what we will be doing on the World Toilet Day. The sensitisation will dwell on the importance and the need to use the toilet in the communities and also encourage households on the need to construct toilets in their homes. Because, if you go round, there are lots of houses in some communities that do not have toilets. They resort to defecating in the open space which has ripple effects on health, on the economy and so many other things.

Apart from the yearly sensitisation, has the Kaduna State Rural Water Supply Agency (KAD-RUWASA), a dedicated unit that does this on a continuous basis?

We have our Sensitisation and Mobilisation Unit here in KAD-RUWASA and we work with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). We go out to trigger communities, to sensitise them and educate them on the importance and the need to use the toilet. So, it is a continuous sensitisation process with UNICEF.

Kaduna state declared Jaba local government, in 2020, as open defecation free. Has there been an increase in the number of communities and local governments that have been so certified?

Yes, there are three local governments that have been so validated by the National Task Group on sanitation, Jaba, Giwa and Kaura local governments. Right now, in the state, we have over 4,000 communities that have been certified and three local governments that have been validated officially. And three others are also on the verge of being validated, that is Kudan, Jema’a and Kauru local governments; any moment from now, we are going to invite the National Task Force on Sanitation to come and validate these local governments.

Kaduna State Government made a rather ambitious declaration that by 2025, the state would be open defecation free. How feasible is this, given the indices on ground?

Actually, 2025 is the national target. In Kaduna, we are looking at 2023. So far, we have about six local governments, so if we continue to receive this type of support that we get from the state government, from UNICEF and from the federal government, then we will be able to achieve this feat by 2023 because it’s supposed to be everybody’s business ; it is not just government’s alone. We have been engaging the people. Most of these campaigns are to be done by the people, as government, we can only provide the facilities and sensitise them but the actual work is with the communities and we have been receiving positive feedbacks from them. So far, over 4,000 communities have been certified as a result of those communities accepting the sensitisation that have been taken to them. So, I’m optimistic that by 2023, we will be able to achieve that feat of making Kaduna open defecation free, as long as we continue to receive that support from government and from the people.

Apart from open defecation, one of the mandates KAD-RUWASA is providing water to rural communities. How far have you succeeded in this regard?

We have been doing well, because there are different programmes that Kaduna state has subscribed to. We have the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHAWN)project, which was supported by UNICEF but which has ended. It cuts across 22 local governments, Kaduna North is the only local government that RUWASA does not intervene in because Kaduna North does not have rural communities and KAD-RUWASA does not intervene in urban communities. Apart from Kaduna North, the SHAWN Project supported by UNICEF, provides water sanitation and hygiene across the other 22 local governments.

We have the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PWASH) Programme, a multisectoral collaboration between the state and federal government, which was launched last year with support from the World Bank. It’s a matching grant, whatever the federal government provides, the state government will also provide the same amount to match up, to make it 100%. It kicked off last year with four local governments benefiting in the pilot phase, that was Kudan, Lere, Giwa and Kachia local governments and those local governments would soon be provided with WASH facilities. Last year, the state government took two local governments and the federal government took two local governments as well; that is how the arrangement works. Then this year, we would select five local governments that would also benefit from this programme.

We have the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme. It’s coming on board this year, its implementation will soon commence and we are going to select additional four local governments as well. It’s a grant from the World Bank, Kaduna state is one of the seven states selected to start the implementation this year. We are almost at the final stage of preparation, so implementation will begin any time from now. So, many local governments are being touched in different ways under different programmes. If you go round any local government area, there are KAD-RUWASA projects in every kilometer or two. Recently, I toured 10 local governments and I have seen the impact that these projects are having on the people.

Providing boreholes by RUWASA is one thing but what happens when they get broken down. Do you have an arrangement, whereby those broken down boreholes can be repaired?

There is a policy that whenever we finish constructing any of these facilities, we transfer them to the communities for operation and maintenance. So, maintaining them will no longer be the responsibility of RUWASA or state government; it is the responsibility of the community. But we do support them in the rehabilitation, we train Local Area Mechanics with the support of UNICEF on how to rehabilitate boreholes, so that whenever they break down, the communities can easily reach out to these mechanics. We trained three mechanics per local government and it is a continuous exercise. We trained some last year, this year we are also looking at training more mechanics, so that they can be reached at any time. And as a matter of policy, no broken down borehole should be out of service for more than 48 hours because of the need and the situation that the people are exposed to when there is no water available. That is when we support, but the actual rehabilitation is not the responsibility of RUWASA, or the state government. But we do intervene sometimes, especially when the situation is beyond the capacity of the mechanics.

Individuals in urban areas drill boreholes, is regulating that within your purview as a water supply agency?

No. The urban centers are not under our purview. We have the Kaduna State Water Regulatory Commission that is responsible for the regulating of drilling of boreholes; they give permits to borehole drillers and so on. As the name indicates, KAD-RUWASA only operates in the rural areas.

What of boreholes that are drilled by private individuals that are located in rural areas, do they fall under the supervision of KAD-RUWASA?

Since you are the ones that drilled their boreholes for their own private use, its not under our regulation. The water regulation authority takes care of regulation of boreholes either in urban or rural area.

