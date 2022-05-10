A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to serve for an extra six months to give him enough time to address the country’s security challenges.

Clarke stated that with less than a year to the 2023 elections, there was no enough time to address insecurity to ensure a safe electoral exercise.

Speaking on AriseNews Television, the senior advocate said the 1999 Constitution provided the President the power to extend his tenure for six months in the first instance if conditions were not ripe for an election.

He, however, warned that the nation may not scale through 2023 if nothing was done before the elections.

“The Constitution provides that the President can stay longer than eight years. I’ve always said it. It is in the Constitution. If the situation in which we’re in now continues, and it is impossible to vote in the 2023 elections, the Constitution says if a situation persists, the President can stay. Given all insurgencies, kidnappings, and Boko Haram, I don’t think in these areas of Nigeria, we can have a good election.

“So, the fact that the Constitution says the president cannot stay for more than eight years is wrong. Because the same constitution says he can be given six months if those conditions persist.

“Now, I don’t see any green light. I don’t see how what is happening today can be stopped within six months from today or before February next year when the elections will be held.

“Alternative then is for Mr. President to continue as president, allow the security watches to carry up the mopping up and Nigeria will become stable.

“Because I swear to God Almighty, without stability in Nigeria, without security, Nigeria is going nowhere. No foreigner will bring his money and put in any business in Nigeria when he knows that any of his expatriates who are sent to Nigeria can be kidnapped at any time.

“So, until all these things are sorted out, I don’t see any green light. If nothing happens before the elections, God forbid, this country will go down in flames,” Clarke said.

The legal luminary’s postulation came barely three weeks after another legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN suggested that the country should suspend its 2023 elections instead and institute an interim government after Buhari’s tenure elapses.

The pro-chancellor of the Afe Babalola University had suggested that the interim government should serve for six months to chart a new course for the country.

He faulted the current 1999 Constitution, saying it no longer reflects the present-day reality of Nigeria.