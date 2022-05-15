In this part of the globe, data and statistics of events on the most simple and common matters or issues in most cases have never been easy to come by, and even when available, they are more often than not never reliable.

Details of last Friday’s fire explosion at the site of an illegal oil refinery at Uzuaku Okohia in Owaza, Ukwa West local government area of Abia State will not be an exception in terms of human and material losses, environmental degradation, and pollution.

LEADERSHIP Weekend checks show that while three persons reportedly died at the scene of the incident, seven others reportedly died in the hospital.

Due to the extent of the disaster, their remains were allegedly buried the following day obviously in a bid to avert questing and possible arrests of their family members by the authorities. This is even as the checks also pointed to some of them who are operating there allegedly being complicit.

A source who pleaded not to be mentioned in print, said the victims may have included the workers, dealers of the products waiting for supplies, and even bystanders.

The illegal refinery, measuring about the size of a football field located in an expansive palm fruit plantation on the outskirts of the community, suffered extensive damage. Similarly, unquantified property, especially tools and equipment used for the illegal refining were destroyed.

Considering the proximity of the illegal refinery to a security post, one cannot fail to have a second thought about the alleged complicity of the crime in Uzuaku Community.

Sadly, until the incident fades away from both our individual and collective memories, as it is bound to, the extent of its consequences may never be ascertained. Yet, and unfortunately, mishaps like this appear to have become even more regular despite the dangers.

But, even at that, it is worthy to recall that barely a fortnight ago, over 100 persons reportedly died and scores were wounded in a similar circumstance in a forest in Abaeze, Ohaji/Egbema local government area of neighboring Imo State to the west.

Last Friday’s explosion was not the first time such an ugly and horrible incident and others related to an illegal refinery, oil bunkering, and pipeline vandalism have occurred in the oil-rich community.

About two decades ago, the state recorded what could be considered the most extensive pipeline fire explosion at Amiyiuhu in Isuikwuato local government area, which claimed lives in their numbers and left the environs seriously devastated.

Since then, many others have occurred though of lesser magnitude and casualty. The country may of course continue to record the incident until the root and immediate causes are addressed as quickly as possible by the federal government and those behind it.

Understanding the faceless, who are the major pillars and financiers of the illegality among them is apt. This will go a long way to address it. The ordinary folks, who are the foot soldiers and first-line bearers of the consequences are of less threat.

Many reasons, checks indicated, account for the increase in the illegal deals associated with the oil industry in the country. Among them are youth unemployment, economic hardship, alleged negligence by both the oil companies and the federal government, and get-rich-quick syndrome.

Devastated environmentally and apparently polluted due to oil exploration, the area which earned the state a place as an oil-producing state is not easy to access. And locating the scene is not easier either as every inquiry about it by a strange face is responded to with utmost caution.

At the palace of the traditional ruler, HRH, Eze Hon Godwin Ukenna, Chinyere of Ancient Kingdom, Ipu South Autonomous Kingdom, where LEADERSHIP Sunday made its first call, a source, speaking in his absence, confirmed the incident.

He regretted that despite several warnings by the monarch, oil companies, community leaders, local, state and federal government against the “nefarious activities which in all honesty amounts to economic sabotage, the financiers and their point men are yet to end it.”

“But as tradition demands, I cannot speak further on the worrisome development without his authority. Why not go and speak to the president-general of the community. He could have the information you’re looking for. You’re welcome.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, shortly after the incident was reported, a former special adviser on Petroleum Matters and an indigent of the area, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji said the report was still sketchy.

According to the one-time chairman of the Area’s Council, who could not confirm the number of the victims and casualties, there was a need for caution in reporting such incidents for obvious reasons.

“I cannot say for certain the number of victims and casualties until I ascertain the veracity of the report, the scene, and the hospital where the casualties are being treated,” he added.

Nevertheless, the state chairman of Action Peoples Party, sympathized with those affected by the incident, warning the perpetrator of the “nefarious venture to retrace their steps.”

Another leader of the community, who said had served in various capacities, confided in LEADERSHIP Weekend that the activities of the refiners had gone beyond the control of the leaders even as according to him some of them have compromised.

The former executive committee member of the community, who would rather prefer to be referred to as comrade, called for a dialogue among all the stakeholders in the oil industry with an assurance of pardon for all those involved in the activities.

“How do you expect us to feed and take care of our families and ourselves when we are unemployed and the companies and the government are looking the other way as if we don’t exist,” said one of the youths.

Highlighting that he was not justifying the illegal deals, he added that if the federal government is ready in stopping them, “it should do the needful by addressing the reasons that gave rise to the activities.”

According to another, who going by his rough look and manner of speech could be engaged in the illegalities “This could be how the people want to have their share of the national cake. After all, this is their father’s.”

“As the Igbo would say, can a person standing beside a stream decide to wash his hands with spittle. Put the other way, no sensible person will allow lather to enter his or her eyes while bathing in a stream,” he noted.

Similarly, one of the sources, who said the industry has over the years become one of the most thriving businesses in the area, added that despite efforts by the government to end it, it has rather been on the increase.

“It is only when there is an incident like last week’s own that claimed lives and property will an outsider come to know about it. Otherwise, it will be considered as part of the hazards of the business,” he said.

A middle-aged widow, Anty Nnanna, said she had lost her husband in a similar circumstance. She expressed worry over the development, saying after his death life has not been the same again for her children.

“Since then, life has not been the same again for us,” said the trader at Obehia junction on the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway, adding that her burden includes fending for her father-in-inlaw.

Appealing to stakeholders to take urgent steps to arrest the situation by addressing the challenges of the communities, she stated that some youths have become deeply engaged in the businesses.

Another youth, Obinna Obi, maintained that the incident is part of the hazards of the business.

“There are so many hands and interests involved in it including government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, and law enforcement agencies.”

“So, in a situation like this, where do you start addressing or proffering the solution. Some of the refineries are owned by the high in society who engage others to work for them. Most often it is the workers that suffer the dangers.”

In an apparent reference to the last incident, he asked: “Is it possible in your opinion for the authorities not to know about the existence of the refinery located at a shouting distance in the community. What about the security post.”

Surprisingly, one of the most defiant responses came from a young lady, Ngozi Emmanuel, she said, “What do you expect those involved in the businesses to do when they are either unemployed or don’t have the resources to start any business.”

She argued that if they seek her opinion, she would advise them to find means of improving the technology to minimize the risks: “Well every human endeavour has its own risk. Those in both the military and paramilitary know their own which is the ultimate price.

Visiting Uzuaku in respect of what happened there last week provides one a birds-eye-view of what is happening in the oil-producing communities. Some of the most common takeaways are there are many interests involved in the illegal oil business in general.

The list includes high-ranking government officials, the oil companies themselves, monarchs, community leaders, tanker drivers, security agencies, and even petty traders using the few items on their counterparts as facades.

Gombe Towns Where Water Is Worth More Than Gold

Water is a scarce commodity in Gombe and ever since the state was created, no real investment has been made by either the state government or federal authorities to ease the difficulties faced by the people. Succour has however come the way of Gombe residents as Governor Inuwa Yahaya votes N11.8 billion for water supplies, NAJIB SANI writes.

Since the creation of Gombe state, many parts of it had been facing water scarcity. This is due to the nature of its soil which is sandy and the desertification.

Rains and rivers have remained the sources of water for the residents because it is very hard to dig wells and fetch water in many parts of the state.

Leadership Sunday observed that in most communities in the state, there are no wells as it is seen in other states where almost every house has a well that provides water to families.

In Gombe villages, many fetch water directly from rivers and streams. While in towns, people have to buy water from vendors who move with lorries containing water tanks or push carts and wheel barrows with jerrycans to sell to the people.

Our correspondent reports that one drum of water is sold at N300 while a tank costs about N1, 500. This is just as one cart containing six jerrycans is sold at N150.

In some communities like Tumfure, Investment quarters, it is difficult to see cart-pushers and buy water in jerrycans, which is cheaper and affordable. One must have to wait for water tank drivers to buy water who sell only in large quantities.

The tanks drivers are also not always available in places like Tumfure due to lack of access road. Their coming is under probability and once they come, people jostle to buy water.

A resident of the area Rita Dominic said at times, water tank drivers refuse to sell in drums and prefer to sell their commodity only to people with overhead tanks in their houses.

“So, if you don’t have a tank in your house, you have to wait for another vendor that maybe willing to sell for people with drums or pots.

“There was a time, I was desperately looking for water, a vendor came. I rushed out to call him, I realized that a neighbor has already stopped him. After providing water to my neighbor who has more than one tank, the water was finished. So I had to seek help from a nearby church to get little water from their boreholes”. She said.

Another resident Lydia Joseph uncovered that their problem worsened during dry season and when there is fuel scarcity as many water vendors either stop coming or increase the price of the commodity.

It is observed that in places that do not face water scarcity such as Dubai quarters, Yerima quarters, Yelenguruza, federal low cost, state low cost, Sabuwar Liji and the metropolitan areas, boreholes were provided by the state government.

There are also private business men that invested in the water business and drilled their own boreholes and reservoirs to sell water.

Finding by our correspondent showed that lack of access road in Tumfure communities was due to absence of town planning there as houses were built indiscriminately thereby scarring successive governments from constructing roads as numerous houses must be demolished and compensations paid for such a project.

But it was gathered that the present administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya intends to extend its roads project to the area. The governor embarked on the construction of 100 kilometers of roads in each local government of the state.

Also, as part of efforts to surmount shortage of water in the state, the Gombe state government has approved the sum of N11.8 billion to build new booster stations in areas facing water scarcity.

The state commissioner of water resources Mijinyawa Yahya made this known while briefing journalists on the decision taken at the state executive council.

He explained that the water booster stations will be built at Tumfure, Gombe capital development zone and international conference centre areas of the state capital.

The project according to him would also provide water to communities at investment quarters up to NTA area along Bauchi road.

Mijinyawa added that about 160 kilometers water pipes will also be provided in the state capital under the project.

According to him, meters will be provided to the people so that they will be charged water bills according to their consumption to avoid over billings.

Following the announcement, some residents of the affected communities jubilate. Malam Muhammad Ibrahim said if the water booster stations are established, the problem of water will be a thing of the past in Tumfure and other beneficiary communities.

He noted that Tumfure enjoys stable electricity supply more than anywhere in the state. According to him, they have light for about 20 to 22 hours daily.

“So, if water is made available in Tumfure, I am sure the area will be the best place to reside and do business in Gombe state capital.

“Because we always have light. Our only problem is lack of water. But we thank Governor Inuwa Yahaya for this idea. It is a very happy development”. He said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also brought water in ‘Jeka da Fari’, his ward and built a primary health center which were hitherto lacking in the area despite its proximity to the GRA and Government house.