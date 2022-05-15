Former vice president, Abubakar Atiku, has said every tweet in his official social media handles must get his approval before publication.

Abubakar had earlier reacted to the killing of Deborah Samuel who was accused of blasphemy.

The post was soon taken down, generating a lot of social media backlash. Abubakar, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, said this when he paid a consultative visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo at the Government House, Benin.

He said; “Every tweet has to get my expressed approval but this one didn’t so I asked them to take it down.

“I took a stand about Sharia law and was abused, thrown stones at, but how long did it last? Despite that I didn’t change my position on that. I am not afraid to take a stand on critical issues,“ he said. (NAN)