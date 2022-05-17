Six months after the federal government through the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, constituted a 16-man committee to draw up Nigeria’s football 10-year development masterplan, the panel is still to submit its report.

The panel headed by the former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, was inaugurated on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the media center of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and was given 12 weeks to operate and submit its recommendations.

The delay in submission of the committee’s report may not be unconnected to non-cooperation of key stakeholders who felt the exercise will not record any positive outcomes as similar assignments in the past yielded nothing.

However, a member of the committee in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, said the committee requested for more time to do a thorough job which the Sports Minister granted and the work is ongoing.

The committee member, who prefered to be unknown on grand that he was not the right person to speak for the committee, said the committee will submit its report to the Minister at the end of this month or first week of June.

While inaugurating the committee last year, Sports Minister Sunday Dare said the committee was not an afterthought, but a product of directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This Committee is not an afterthought. It is the product of a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari. Every member was carefully selected and headhunted. You are all fit for purpose…the purpose of building an enduring structure for our football. I believe this committee will draw up recommendations and produce a document that will change the face of football in Nigeria forever.”

Prominent football personalities including Yemi Idowu, a sports entrepreneur is the vice chairman of the committee while the director of grassroots sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Bode Durotoye, now retired, was the Secretary of the Committee and was to be assisted by a former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Musa Amadu.

Other members of the committee include; NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, former Nigerian internationals, Segun Odegbami, Sunday Oliseh and Emmanuel Babayaro.

Others include respected women football advocate and promoter, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, top sports journalists, Ikeddy Isiguzo and Ade Ojeikere.

Also serving on the committee are Augustine Ojiabor, John Opubor and Tony Nnachetta.