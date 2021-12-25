A 38-year-old man and father of two children, Steven Baba Jiya Sule, set his mother, Comfort Jiya, ablaze and the woman died 24 hours later at the Minna General Hospital yesterday.

It was learnt from family sources yesterday that he poured petrol on his mother and set her on fire Thursday after an argument.

The family announced that Mrs Jiya died at the General Hospital where she was admitted at the intensive care unit immediately after the incident.

It was learnt that Steven is the manager of a private school owned by his mother in Suleja and had on several occasions attempted to harm the woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

When LEADERSHIP visited the residence of the deceased at Darussalam Area of Kpakungu Minna, sympathizers were seen trooping in. Mrs Jiya was a retired principal in a government secondary school in Suleja.

While some attributed the act to drug addiction, others said it was apparent that Steven has some psychological problems.

The police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comment but it was gathered that Steven was detained at the Minna GRA Police Division.

ADVERTISEMENT