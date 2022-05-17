Operatives of the Nigeria police force have arrested and paraded three suspects in connection with the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Terungwa Stephenie, a 26 years old National Youth Service Corps member serving in Abuja.

The commissioner of police FCT, Babaji Sunday, said the arrest was made following the deployment of tactical and intelligence assets at the command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

The suspected trio namely: Jenifer Tsembe a 26 years old female, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) a 36 years old male, and Solomon Abu a male of about 35 years of age, all residents of Oguta lake Maitama area of the FCT voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

The commissioner said: “On the 15th of April 2022, at about 5:30pm, the Maitama Divisional Police headquarters received a piece of information about the body of a middle-aged lady lying on the road.

“Upon the receipt of this information, crime scene investigators (CSI) were swiftly drafted to the scene, the body was removed and taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

An initial effort to facially profile the victim proved abortive due to her deformed face suspected to have resulted from exposure to a corrosive substance.

“Consequent upon the above, in a bid to unravel the identity of the deceased, the situation surrounding her gruesome murder, and the perpetrators of this dastardly act, he ordered a discrete investigation into the matter which led to the discovery of the following facts:

“That the deceased is one Terungwa Stephenie a 26-year-old corps member who resided in City Homes Estate, Lokogoma, one Edward Achadu. She left home with her one year five-month-old son on the 14th of April 2022 and never returned home. A day later, the son was recovered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church upon a call placed through to one of the paternal relatives.

“Discrete and painstaking investigations by tactical and intelligence assets of the command attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) led to the arrest of the three suspects, who criminally conspired and murdered the victim to separate her from Edward Achadu so that Jenifer Tsembe, one of the suspects and an estranged lover of Edward could have him all to herself, especially for pecuniary benefits.”

Also, the police on the 12th of May 2022 at about 10:00am in a streak of operations targeted at fishing out, sweeping, and dislodging bandits, kidnappers, and miscreants from their hideouts, at the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the local hunters, destiny hunters, and vigilantes, stormed a kidnappers camp in Zago Forest, Niger State bordering FCT via Adagba Village Abuja and arrested three suspected kidnappers.