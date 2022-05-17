The Ebonyi State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Stanley Emegha, has described as false and a calculated attempt to smear the good image of the party the allegation that the party demanded an extra N400,000 from House of Assembly aspirants in the state.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Emegha said at no point did the party request for extra money from the aspirants apart from the N500,000 state clearance.

Emegha warned party members to desist from smearing the image of party adding that the leadership of the party is focused and committed towards ensuring the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“To my greatest astonishment, the said aspirants alleged that they were asked to pay a whooping sum of N900,000. All we asked from them is the N500, 000, state clearance fee. The question is, who made the request. Let it be on record that, we did not mandate any aspirant to pay an extra N400, 000.

“You can see I’m obviously happy because the spokesman of the group is a lawyer and I am sure he knows the legal implications of his action.

“As an advocate of peace, I’m still extending the olive branch to whosoever that is nursing ill feelings of any kind against the party to come forth for negotiation because our party’s victory at the general elections cannot be jeopardised or truncated due to reconcilable differences among members of one indivisible entity.”

The party chairman also dismissed the rumour that the 25 aspirants for the state house of Assembly were excluded from screening in Abakaliki adding that the petition was frivolous and mischievous.

Twenty five House of Assembly aspirants had yesterday petitioned the national leadership alleging that they were excluded from the screening by the State Working Committee of the party.

Emegha noted that the screening committee members would be commissioned today at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

“APC Ebonyi State is one and no individual or group can destroy the party nor its victory. From the onset of this administration, I alongside other members of my executive promised to give everyone a voice and this has remained our principle and driving force.

“How can they also be laying claims that I made myself incommunicado by not responding to calls or text messages? This is a fallacy because everyone can attest that as the state party chairman, I respond to calls at a dial,” he said.