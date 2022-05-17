Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum alongside Senator Kashim Shettima were on Sunday, successfully screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial and senatorial elections.

Zulum is running for second term unopposed under the platform of the APC in Borno State.

The Governorship Screening Committee headed by Senator Abubakar Sodangi, screened Zulum at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

After his screening, Governor Zulum accompanied Senator Shettima to Treasure Hotel also in Abuja, where senators were screened.

Shettima who is also running unopposed for Borno central senatorial seat, was successfully screened by a committee of the APC.