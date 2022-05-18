In continuation of his nationwide tour to sell his candidacy, former banker and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-deen, has visited Ekiti, Ondo and Oyo States, pledging to serve the nation well if given the chance to preside over the country as elected President.

He also said of all the places he had visited in his tour, none came close to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in terms of the warm reception he was accorded.

“I am ready for the job come May 2023. And I can say that of all the places we have visited none has come close to looking like Ibadan. The warm reception is unprecedented. Centre of culture and civilisation, Ibadan is a very happy and loving and peaceful people. I love Ibadan,” Hayatu-deen enthused.

He said one of his main tasks if he emerged as president would be to restore the unity and harmony of the country try.

“Wherever I have worked, I have assembled Nigerians from all over the country to deliver successfully. No society that intends to join the comity of great nations can do so without strong values and ethos,” he said.

In Ondo State, Hayatu-deen said he celebrated the people of the state for welcoming him, a total stranger to their midst, adding that he did his mandatory one-year national youth service in Oke-Igbo in Ondo State.

He also,added that he would assemble the best brains to address issues plaguing the country if given the opportunity to serve.

The state chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams, said he was struck by the warm disposition of Hayatu-deen as he came across as a well-informed individual.

“Hearing you speak, it is clear that this is a man that understand the problem of this nation. When we heard you analyse, we noticed your deep understanding of the economics of Nigeria. There is no doubt that simple unassuming deep human beings like you that can deliver the solutions for the nations. When someone has a grasp like you do, it is clear that you can do much more for Nigeria. Ondo is one state that will assist you in addressing the problems of Nigeria,” Adams said.

In Ekiti State, Hayatu-deen said it was no accident that the state is called the ‘Fountain of Knowledge’ going by the number of learned individuals the state has produced.

He said he held the state in high esteem and as an economist, with deep understanding of where the country is currently, he was well prepared to serve the nation if given the opportunity.

He admonished that delegates must make informed choices during the forthcoming primaries.

“Leadership is not just those who run our government houses and businesses. The delegates are the leaders and decision-makers. They must make the right decisions during our primaries or all hope would be lost,” Hayatu-deen said.

The acting state chairman of PDP, Lanre Omolase, said Nigeria needed people like Hayatu-deen to resuscitate the country.

“The country needs the intervention of people like Hayatu-deen to revive the economy. We hope when you get there, we will be able to achieve these objectives. We have listened to you and we know you have the solutions and we pray the Lord will bring people like you in,” he stated.