A sociocultural organisation, The Unity Group (TUG) has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan over his recent appointment as a member of the International Advisory Board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

With the appointment, Jonathan has become the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, a non-profit organisation established to promote and develop relations between Europe, Africa and the (Middle East and North Africa) MENA region, with Italy playing a leading role.

Media aide, to the former President Ikechukwu Eze had earlier announced Jonathan’s appointment to the Board.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the national coordinator of TUG, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie who is also the President General of Umueri General Assembly and the National Secretary, Bonaventure Melah, said the appointment is another testimony of Jonathan’s ever-rising profile as an international statesman.

The group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what it described as presidential and diplomatic protocols extended to Jonathan, to enable him to function maximally on his international assignments.

The statement reads in part, “We consider it a privilege, to send you this congratulatory message, on your appointment as a member of the Board of the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

“This congratulatory letter, is a token of our appreciation to you, on behalf of millions of our members across Nigeria, for standing in the gap for Nigeria and helping to positively impact our country’s global perspective as one of the countries with competent human resources needed to make the world a better place.”

Recalling that Jonathan is the chairperson of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), ECOWAS Special Envoy on Mali and chairman of ECOWAS Council for the Wise, chairman, West Africa Elders Forum and United Nations Crisis Manager for Africa, among many other international appointments, the Group said Jonathan is truly an inspiration to the present and future generations.

“Your various international appointments and global engagements as well as credentials as a democrat, truly confirm you, as an Inspiration to the present and future generations; as have been conferred on you in the past, through awards, by many national and international organisations.

“We want to use this medium, to also commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for his total support to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as well as the unreserved deployment of presidential and diplomatic protocols at his disposal, as he shuttles from one country to the other, to carry out his global assignments of waging peace and reconciling countries and peoples in conflict, among other callings,” TUG stated.

The group, therefore, prayed that Jonathan may have good health and other fruits of grace to further serve Nigeria and the world as God may direct him.