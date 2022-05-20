The Gombe State Contributory Health Management Agency (GoHealth), says it has accredited 109 healthcare providers in the state.

Malam Tanimu Umar, Director Planing, Research And Statistic, GoHealth, stated this at a one-day media orientation exercise organised by the agency, on Thursday in Gombe.

He said that 61 private and 48 public healthcare providers had been accredited, adding that they comprised 52 primary and 53 secondary health facilities as well as four tertiary healthcare institutions.

According to him, the secondary healthcare providers are recording 1,265 patients while referrals to tertiary institutions stood at 1,002 monthly, adding that quarterly assessment were being conducted across accredited facilities to enhance delivery quality healthcare services.

He listed high blood pressure, complicated malaria and Peptic ulcers as some of the common cases.

In his remarks, Dr Abubakar Musa, Team Lead, GoHealth, says that media play vital role in awareness creation, hence the need for capacity building for journalists to acquaint them with the operations of the agency.

He said the agency, established in 2019 in line with the decentralisation policy of the National Health Insurance Scheme that paved way for the creation of state Social Health Insurance Scheme in the country.

Musa said the goal of GoHealth was to ensure that all residents of the state have access to affordable and quality healtcare services.

Also, Alhassan Yahya, Executive Director, SAIF Advocacy Foundation, an NGO, encouraged journalists to champion the cause of GoHealth.

“Those that have not been registered need to key in because of the immense benefits attached to the scheme,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Gombe State would achieved Universal Health Coverage in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by 30 journalists drawn from various media organisations in the state. (NAN).

Businessman Arraigned For Alleged Importation Of Fake Drug

A 32-year-old businessman, Obinna Igbo, yesterday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos State, for alleged importation and sale of a fake drug.

Igbo was charged on four counts of unlawful importation, possession, sale and distribution of fake Amanta Forte, an unregistered drug.

He is being prosecuted by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Igbo, however, pleaded not guilty before Justice Tijani Ringim.

After his plea, prosecution counsel, Mrs Chinyere Okoli, prayed the court to remand him in custody pending trial.

Although defence counsel, Mr A.C. Oforjiuba, sought to make an oral bail application for Igbo, the judge ordered that he should be kept in a correctional facility pending a formal bail application.

He adjourned the case until June 6 for trial.

According to the charge, the defendant committed the offences on May 4 at Shop E200, Freedom Line, Onitsha Head Bridge Market.

NAFDAC alleges that Igbo imported fake Amanta Forte soft gel capsules and sold same to members of the public, from his shop in the market.

According to the agency, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 1(a) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 2004.

They also contravene the provisions of Sections 1(1) of the Food, Drugs and Related Products Registration Act of 2004. (NAN)