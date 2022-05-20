President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) faction, Igoche Mark, described thedecision of the federal government to withdraw Nigeria’s national teams from participating in all international basketball competitions for two years as a rude shock and unfortunate.

He however urged Nigerians that rather than condemning the federal government for the painful decision amidst preparations by both the D’Tigers and D’Tigresses for their upcoming engagements, they should hold Musa Kida faction responsible for constantly relied on their friends in FIBA to bully Nigeria and cow the NBBF to do their bidding.

Mark said the disqualification of Rivers Hoopers from participating at the ongoing BAL Championship is one of the many examples of the acts of indiscretion, sabotage and self-centeredness, perpetuated by Engineer Musa Kida and his group against the nation and Nigeria’s basketball, the tantrums he said the federal government and Sports Ministry were made to tolerated for so long.

According to him, the repeated claims that the NBBF has a FIBA recognised constitution was another big lie by the mischief makers, whose only interest was to milk the game rather than add value or develop the domestic aspect of the it

He revealed that the ‘New Face of Basketball’ comprising basketball players, coaches, referees and commissioners, under his leadership has resolved to align with the programmes of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in its quest to develop the game from the grassroots and Secondary Schools.