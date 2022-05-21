The general manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa, LG, Mr. Choongbae Seok said the global technology company is focused on delivering innovative televisions with cutting-edge designs, style and quality that will fit the lifestyle of everyone.

“With their sleek, clean styling and design, LG TVs are the focal point of any room. Patented technologies and innovative features allow our LED & OLED televisions to deliver unbeatable detail, colour and contrast. LG televisions offer high-resolution picture quality with infinite detail”, Seok said.

“When it comes to design, LG Electronics top product designers in the industry. People like electronics that blend in with their surroundings and, more importantly, don’t take up too much space. LG’s sleek and timeless wall-mountable TVs offer décor versatility and space-saving design”, he added.

In the words of Karim Rashid, one of the best industrial designers in the world, “Innovation and technology are symbiotic with design, [and] they’re inseparable.” He feels strongly that innovation and technology are essential to good design– a view that is shared by LG Electronics (LG).

The two experts spoke at the introduction of LG Gallery Design TV and the LG G1 OLED evo Gallery Design TV in to the Nigerian market recently. The LG Gallery Design TV has self-lighting pixels, delivering incredibly lifelike images, accurate colours and exceptional contrast.

Other hand, the LG G1 OLED evo Gallery Design TV new high-efficiency evo panel design and enhanced colour system produces 20 per cent more brightness than standard OLED panel, delivering even better luminosity, punchier images with crystal clarity, greater detail, and the infinite contrast that only OLED’s self-lit pixels can offer.

In fact, even renowned photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and movie superstar & LG Brand Ambassador, Richard Mofe Damijo have displayed the TV in their ateliers to bring inspiration to their artwork. And that’s why it’s the one aesthetically pleasing item your living room has been missing.