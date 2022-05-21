An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo Sector Command, has been crushed to death by a reckless driver in Ondo State.

The officer who was attached to Ore Unit was knocked down by a vehicle along the Benin-Ore-Sagamu expressway.

A source told LEADERSHIP Friday that the officer and a driver who was arrested for a traffic offence were both reportedly knocked down by a vehicle that was at top speed.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deceased officer and one other were knocked down by a vehicle that had brake failure.

According to her, “We have the report that an FRSC officer and another motorist were knocked down and died as a result but unfortunately, the vehicle that knocked them down ran away.”

Also, a signal made available to LEADERSHIP Friday by the Benin – Sagamu Corridor Commander of the FRSC, DCC Lasis Ogundele, on Thursday, indicated that the officer and the other driver were knocked down along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ore-Benin corridor after Ajebandele Bridge before the military checkpoint today, Tuesday, 1st March 2022.

The signal affirmed that, “Both victims have been deposited at Opeyemi Mortuary, Ore. The case has been reported to NPF MTD, Araromi.”