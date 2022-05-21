The Presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Dr Usman Bugaje has said that the 2023 general elections offer Nigerians an opportunity to fix the country.

According to Bugaje, even though no single individual can fix the country, added that if Nigerians elect credible leaders in 2023, the country can be free from insecurity, poverty and infrastructure decay.

Speaking after he submitted his presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at the headquarters of PRP in Abuja, Bugaje said he is ready to change the bad situation in the country.

“Our country is going through an unprecedented adversity, misery and frustration, which have literally exasperated life and put citizens on the edge, with such irritability as would spark violence at the slightest of provocations,” Bugaje said assuring that the 2023 general elections offer Nigerians a great opportunity.

“To be sure, in the last 23 years, poverty has more than doubled, hundreds of thousands of young people have not found jobs, our infrastructure has been decaying without renewal, and worst of all insecurity has escalated to levels that have made life literally impossible. It has led to prolong school closures; it has impoverished poor rural communities, it has crippled agriculture causing food shortages that can lead to famine and displaced hundreds of thousands of people, disrupting their lives and traumatizing their psyche. Governance has been defined by pilferage, wastage, prodigality and mind-boggling corruption.

“Our political culture has been pedestrian, defined by money and violence while caught into the web of politics of big men rather than the politics of big ideas. All these can be traced to the quality of leadership or lack of it as it were. This is further compounded by the fact that the leadership recruitment process in the political parties is so flawed that it does not appear to have any criteria at all, much less prioritize knowledge or character,” Bugaje said.

“The 2023 election offers us the opportunity to change our trajectory by electing leaders that are knowledgeable, competent and credible. Governance in the 21st century is a corporate scientific business. Modern governance starts with a vision, which is broken down into a mission, which then requires planning and monitoring and evaluation, all of which require knowledge.

“And this is why it has been said, knowledge in the 21st century is the greatest capital, for it drives transformation and gives countries that competitive edge. Countries that have become the envy of the world today, like Singapore, South Korea and nearer home Rwanda, were all transformed by knowledge and character of their leadership,” Bugaje added.