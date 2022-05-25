Former Governors Forum (FGF) has asked political parties in the country to put Nigerians first as they go about choosing the presidential candidates of their parties for the much anticipated election.

The former governors decried the heightened political activities which, according to them, have taken the center stage in the country.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja and signed by their chairman, former governor of Niger State Dr Babangida Aliyu, the governors took exception to actions that threaten the nation’s togetherness.

The forum added it will be proud to trumpet a hitch free, rancour free, and orderly Presidential conventions, where winners are humble and magnanimous in victory and losers are selfless and mature in defeat.

The statement reads in part: “We cannot afford anything less than this. The National convention of the parties will surely be a test case.

“The Forum with its motto of Nigeria Unity Forum, urges politicians to bear the interests of two hundred and six million people in mind, as they jostle for presidential nominations.”

The statement further said the nation’s diversity should trump ethnic considerations and zoning permutations.

“We appeal to all politicians, on all the political platforms to embrace politics without bitterness,” the statement added.